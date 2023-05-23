@WildcatReport

Northwestern is in good shape with its 2024 offensive line.

Guard Julius Tate committed to the Wildcats on Tuesday to become the fourth offensive lineman in the Wildcats' seven-member class, and the fourth blocker to commit within the last nine days.

The 6-foot-3, 310-pound unranked prospect said that offensive line coach Kurt Anderson, the people and the education made Northwestern an easy pick for him.

"Coach Anderson is a great coach and extremely similar to my offensive line coach," said Tate, who visited NU in April for a spring practice. "The view at Northwestern University is beautiful, the people I met up there are amazing and helpful, and a degree from Northwestern University is hard to beat. I felt comfortable around the players and staff as a whole."

Comfortable enough that Tate committed before his scheduled official visit to Northwestern on June 2-4. He was so certain that the program was the right fit for him that he decided to pull the trigger before his return trip to Evanston.