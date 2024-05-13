Three-star offensive tackle Trey Boyd announced his commitment to Northwestern on Monday morning, just one day after his official visit on May 10-12.

Boyd, who hails from Shakopee (Minn.), has the typically expansive frame for a Big Ten tackle prospect at 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds. He chose Northwestern over offers from nine other programs and has one of the most competitive fields for a commit in the Wildcats' Class of 2025 commit so far.

He took an official visit to Arizona on May 3, and had visits scheduled for Purdue, Kansas and Iowa State in June. The Wildcats beat out other Power four programs like BYU, Cincinnati and home-state Minnesota, as well.



