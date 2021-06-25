Three-star safety Trevon Howard is second Northwestern commit of the day

Trevon Howard of Florida's IMG Academy doubled Northwestern's pleasure on Friday.

The three-star safety announced his commitment at 4 pm Central time to give the Wildcats two commitments on the day. Three-star cornerback Braden Turner announced his Wildcat pledge about four hours earlier.

Howard, who took a mid-week official visit to Northwestern on June 15-17, chose the Wildcats over Iowa State, Arizona and Colorado, the three other schools he visited officially in June. Michigan State was his other finalist.

Northwestern sees the 6-foot-2, 200-pound Howard as a safety that can hit, cover and play all over the field.

“They like that I can blitz and they like that I can cover, really just my versatility. They see me playing boundary safety,” Howard told WildcatReport earlier this week.