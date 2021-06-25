Three-star safety Trevon Howard is second Northwestern commit of the day
Trevon Howard of Florida's IMG Academy doubled Northwestern's pleasure on Friday.
The three-star safety announced his commitment at 4 pm Central time to give the Wildcats two commitments on the day. Three-star cornerback Braden Turner announced his Wildcat pledge about four hours earlier.
Howard, who took a mid-week official visit to Northwestern on June 15-17, chose the Wildcats over Iowa State, Arizona and Colorado, the three other schools he visited officially in June. Michigan State was his other finalist.
Northwestern sees the 6-foot-2, 200-pound Howard as a safety that can hit, cover and play all over the field.
“They like that I can blitz and they like that I can cover, really just my versatility. They see me playing boundary safety,” Howard told WildcatReport earlier this week.
Howard committed to head coach Pat Fitzgerald on Tuesday, but he didn't announce his decision until today. He also tweeted on Tuesday that he was moving up his decision date, thus cancelling a planned official visit to Michigan State this weekend.
Howard, who originally attended Minneapolis (Minn.) Minnehaha Academy before transferring to IMG as a sophomore, enjoyed his official visit to Northwestern. He said that he “liked the facilities, and the campus was super nice."
Encouraging words from Northwestern graduate and first-round draft pick Greg Newsome II, an IMG alumnus, didn't hurt the Wildcats' chances, either.
It's been quite a recruiting week for Northwestern, which added six defensive players over the last five days and now has 11 players in its Class of 2022. Howard joined Devin Turner and Robert Fitzgerald, who committed on Monday and Wednesday, respectively, to give the group three safeties. Cornerbacks Octavian Smith and Braden Turner, and defensive end Denis Jaquez were the other Wildcats who pulled the trigger this week.
Northwestern's class was ranked 31st in the nation by Rivals before Howard's commitment.