Ryver Peppers was the first running back to take an official visit to Northwestern in the Class of 2025, and that was no accident.

"He's been honest with me," Peppers said about running backs coach Chris Foster. "They've offered a few guys but he told me I was definitely their main guy that they're trying to get, which is why they had me up there so early."

Find out about Peppers' official visit experience in this WildcatReport premium recruiting story for subscribers only. Not a WildcatReport subscriber? Sign up today!