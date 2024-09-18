Transfer DT RJ Pearson embodies Northwestern's defensive line philosophy

EVANSTON-After a delay in paperwork kept transfer defensive tackle RJ Pearson out of the program until fall camp of 2023, he's back leaner, meaner and starting on Northwestern's defensive line in 2024.
Pearson estimates he was around 320 pounds when he transferred in from Bethune-Cookman, an HBCU in the FCS, to give the Wildcats some much needed size and depth up front. He contributed in his first campaign, playing as the fourth defensive tackle in the rotation, and wound up with 13 tackles.
"We were waiting [for me to be cleared] nearly all the way until game time last year. I couldn't practice or play until we got the right paperwork in," Pearson said. "It was right into camp [in 2023]. I didn't have the running, the cohesion of the summer. I had to start playing right away and learn as I go."
This season, he's on a whole new level. He's trimmed down to 305 pounds after an offseason working with nutritionist Peter Ritz and a summer "pushing heavy sleds" with new strength coach Alex Spanos.
"There are a lot of things that I didn't get to have [last season], not because of me, but because of outside things," Pearson said, referring to the logistical mistake that kept him sidelined. "Once I put it all together, going into this season, that's been the big change."
The Wildcats' staff has rewarded his dedication and Pearson is starting, tied with Najee Story for most snaps for a defensive tackle through three games.
"You can see the twitch and tangible skills that are a difference maker for us," defensive line coach Christian Smith said. "It just took some time for him to adjust to the coaching, the techniques. He's a great kid, everyone loves RJ, but you can be hard on him and be realistic with what he needs to be better at.
"He changed his body in the offseason. It was his first time being in a Power Four offseason workout program. Coach Spanos and those guys did a great job to help transition him with losing a bit of weight, gaining muscle... I think it's helping him in a huge way."
All that prep allowed Pearson to be ready to roll when he needed to be the next man up.
"When I really look at it, we have eight starters," Smith said. "Even losing Richie [Hagarty], Carm's out right now, and we haven't lost a beat. I think we're even better than we were last year."
Carm is defensive tackle and captain Carmine Bastone, the former walkon that burst onto the scene and earned a starting spot last season. The Wildcats have been without him for all three games this season, but thanks to Pearson, they've been able to not just uphold their standard. They have set a new one.
Northwestern allowed just 40 rushing yards against both Miami (Ohio) and Eastern Illinois, and held Duke to just 13 points and under 300 yards in regulation.
"The mentality is that [the defensive line is] the heart and soul of the defense," Pearson said. "It starts with us. The game is going to be won and lost within us. We're not going to be the group that bends."
Very little has broken through Pearson and the line so far, no matter which rotation Smith sets up. Fourteen different linemen have played through just three games, but Pearson said they'll click no matter what. They've already been forged together in the fires of summer conditioning.
"The chemistry was built during the summer with Coach Spanos," Pearson said. "We were pushing those sleds, those heavy sleds, during the summer months. Everyone was working at the same pace, same time, so we can then go get in extra [work] together.
"We always mix and match. It's never, 'I'll just go with this guy.' You have to have chemistry with everyone so it'll be cohesive. We work off the next man."
Pearson did admit it's special when he rotates with Story, his fellow starter.
"Najee, my old locker mate, me and him, and how much we gel together in the game...it's almost like a yin and yang," Pearson said. "We've grown a lot but it's still the same when one of the younger guys comes in. We've done a great job of gelling and believing in each other."
Head coach David Braun is a former defensive lineman himself but has placed immense trust in Smith to reshape and rebuild the defensive line room from a skeleton crew to the backbone of his defense.
Braun and Smith have created an alloy of their defensive philosophies from two of the FCS' premier programs: North Dakota State and South Dakota State. Braun is from the former, Smith from the latter, and both joined Northwestern's staff in 2023.
"Coach Braun is not a micromanager, but he has a ton of wisdom," Smith said. "I had a lot of respect across the rivalry we had. They always had a really good defensive line, even before [the coaches were at their respective schools], we'd run into Coach Braun when he was at Northern Iowa.
"If I taught something a certain way years ago, and Coach Braun has a better way, [we do that]. Even assistant D-line coach Logan McCormick, who played for Coach Braun at [NDSU] and he brings insight from there and his time at James Madison... We have a good group of coaches. It's all about what's best for the players and we want to be the best in the country. I think we're taking steps to get there."
Smith made it clear that an "eight starter"-type system isn't just a stop gap. It's his ideal philosophy for years to come.
"The guys that start are best but I expect no drop off when the second group goes in..." Smith said. "The defensive line, every single play, you get touched and we expect our guys to play hard.
"What you're putting on film gives yourself an opportunity to play at the next level, it matters. I feel like a guy that may even be third in the rotation is better at 100% than a guy at 60% [that's been playing] the whole game. It's my philosophy and I think it works. If we didn't have guys that could play, it'd be a little different, but we're blessed to have guys that can rotate in and step up."
Put more succinctly by Pearson?
"It's always 'stay ready, so you don't have to get ready.'"
Pearson faces one of his toughest challenges yet when the Wildcats play at Washington on Saturday in the Big Ten opener. Fortunately, there will be seven other starters ready to go to battle in the trenches with him.