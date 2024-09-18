Transfer DT RJ Pearson embodies Northwestern's defensive line philosophy

EVANSTON-After a delay in paperwork kept transfer defensive tackle RJ Pearson out of the program until fall camp of 2023, he's back leaner, meaner and starting on Northwestern's defensive line in 2024.

Pearson estimates he was around 320 pounds when he transferred in from Bethune-Cookman, an HBCU in the FCS, to give the Wildcats some much needed size and depth up front. He contributed in his first campaign, playing as the fourth defensive tackle in the rotation, and wound up with 13 tackles.

"We were waiting [for me to be cleared] nearly all the way until game time last year. I couldn't practice or play until we got the right paperwork in," Pearson said. "It was right into camp [in 2023]. I didn't have the running, the cohesion of the summer. I had to start playing right away and learn as I go."

This season, he's on a whole new level. He's trimmed down to 305 pounds after an offseason working with nutritionist Peter Ritz and a summer "pushing heavy sleds" with new strength coach Alex Spanos.

"There are a lot of things that I didn't get to have [last season], not because of me, but because of outside things," Pearson said, referring to the logistical mistake that kept him sidelined. "Once I put it all together, going into this season, that's been the big change."

The Wildcats' staff has rewarded his dedication and Pearson is starting, tied with Najee Story for most snaps for a defensive tackle through three games.

"You can see the twitch and tangible skills that are a difference maker for us," defensive line coach Christian Smith said. "It just took some time for him to adjust to the coaching, the techniques. He's a great kid, everyone loves RJ, but you can be hard on him and be realistic with what he needs to be better at.

"He changed his body in the offseason. It was his first time being in a Power Four offseason workout program. Coach Spanos and those guys did a great job to help transition him with losing a bit of weight, gaining muscle... I think it's helping him in a huge way."

All that prep allowed Pearson to be ready to roll when he needed to be the next man up.

"When I really look at it, we have eight starters," Smith said. "Even losing Richie [Hagarty], Carm's out right now, and we haven't lost a beat. I think we're even better than we were last year."

Carm is defensive tackle and captain Carmine Bastone, the former walkon that burst onto the scene and earned a starting spot last season. The Wildcats have been without him for all three games this season, but thanks to Pearson, they've been able to not just uphold their standard. They have set a new one.

Northwestern allowed just 40 rushing yards against both Miami (Ohio) and Eastern Illinois, and held Duke to just 13 points and under 300 yards in regulation.

"The mentality is that [the defensive line is] the heart and soul of the defense," Pearson said. "It starts with us. The game is going to be won and lost within us. We're not going to be the group that bends."

Very little has broken through Pearson and the line so far, no matter which rotation Smith sets up. Fourteen different linemen have played through just three games, but Pearson said they'll click no matter what. They've already been forged together in the fires of summer conditioning.

"The chemistry was built during the summer with Coach Spanos," Pearson said. "We were pushing those sleds, those heavy sleds, during the summer months. Everyone was working at the same pace, same time, so we can then go get in extra [work] together.

"We always mix and match. It's never, 'I'll just go with this guy.' You have to have chemistry with everyone so it'll be cohesive. We work off the next man."