Turner knew he was a Cat on first day of official visit

Braden Turner is a quick decision-maker.

After the first day of his official visit to Northwestern, on June 18, the three-star cornerback from Alabama knew he had found his next home. He credited his relationship with the Wildcat coaching staff for making him feel right at home.

"The coaches, they really care about their players," Turner said. "They don't just develop them as good athletes, but also as young men. They want them to be a better person."

So Turner decided to join their ranks as one of six commitments the program added last week.