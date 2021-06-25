Cats land three-star Alabama CB Braden Turner

Last weekend's official visit group was a fruitful one for Northwestern, to say the least.

Three-star cornerback Braden Turner committed to the Wildcats on Friday to become the fifth official visitor who was on campus last weekend to make a verbal pledge to the Wildcats over the last five days.

Turner followed in the footsteps of fellow visitors Devin Turner, who committed on Monday, and Robert Fitzgerald, Denis Jacquez and Octavian Smith, who all announced their decisions on Wednesday.