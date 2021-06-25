Cats land three-star Alabama CB Braden Turner
Last weekend's official visit group was a fruitful one for Northwestern, to say the least.
Three-star cornerback Braden Turner committed to the Wildcats on Friday to become the fifth official visitor who was on campus last weekend to make a verbal pledge to the Wildcats over the last five days.
Turner followed in the footsteps of fellow visitors Devin Turner, who committed on Monday, and Robert Fitzgerald, Denis Jacquez and Octavian Smith, who all announced their decisions on Wednesday.
Turner is from Mobile (Ala.) McGill-Toolen, where he was a teammate of Northwestern incoming freshman wide receiver Jordan Mosley.
The 5-foot-11, 165-pound Turner had 15 scholarship offers, but Northwestern, Kentucky and Wake Forest were the only Power Five programs on his list. Turner earned an offer from Wake after a camp and declared the Demon Deacons his favorite.
But once the Wildcats offered him on June 9, he quickly arranged an official visit. Today, five days after he returned from Evanston, Turner pulled the trigger and became a Wildcat.
A fluid athlete, Turner played cornerback and returned punts for the Yellowjackets, who finished 7-3 last season. He also competes in track and field and finished fifth in the state in both the long jump and triple jump, and ninth in the high jump.
Turner is the 10th player and second cornerback in Northwestern's 2022 class, joining Smith. The Wildcats’ class was ranked 36th in the nation by Rivals before his commitment.