EVANSTON-Northwestern took their season into the New Year with a 74-63 win over Jackson State at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

It was a chilly night for typical stars Boo Buie and Brooks Barnhizer, but Ty Berry was there, alongside Ryan Langborg, to pick up the slack.

Berry led the Wildcats with 20 points, finishing 7-for-12 from the field and 5-for-10 from three. Langborg chipped in 17, the fifth time in the last six games he's scored 14 or more points.

Head coach Chris Collins was quick to laud Berry, who has seen spikes of nearly 10% in his field-goal and three-point percentage from last season to this one.

"I thought 29% [from three] last year was not indicative of who he was," Collins said. "I thought he was very streaky last year and his shot got flat.

"That's something he worked on in the offseason is getting a little more lift on his shot, shooting a softer ball, getting a little bit more arc on it. He's got such a beautiful stroke when his feet are set and he's taking good shots... I was confident coming into this year that he was going to get back into the high-30, low-40% range from three."

Berry has done just that. After tonight, he's averaging 10.8 points per game on 45% percent shooting from the field and from beyond the arc.

Berry said the difference is the volume of work he put in during the offseason.

"It's just reps, it's all reps," Berry said, who also lauded the importance of his teammates' faith in him, "I feel like my teammates just do a great job of finding me and trusting me to knock down shots."

So far, Northwestern has gone as their guards have gone. If Berry can continue to deliver as teams key in on Buie and Barnhizer, the Wildcats could be shaping up for another special run.

Here are our takeaways from the Wildcats' third straight win:



