Northwestern is staying aggressive in their search for a Class of 2024 quarterback, extending an offer to UNLV commit Karson Gordon and securing an official visit date on June 19-21.

Gordon, a 6-foot, 172-pound signal caller from Bellaire (Tex.) Episcopal announced his commitment to the Runnin' Rebels on April 15. But he was excited to receive the offer from Northwestern.

"It definitely means a lot," Gordon said about the offer. "It just shows that my work in the classroom and on the field has really paid off...I'm very thankful for it, and I'm blessed for sure."

