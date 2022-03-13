 WildcatReport - Visit sealed the deal for new Northwestern commit Jacob Lewis
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-13 18:12:20 -0500') }} football Edit

Visit sealed the deal for new Northwestern commit Jacob Lewis

Jacob Lewis committed to Northwestern on Friday.
Jacob Lewis committed to Northwestern on Friday. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Matthew Shelton • WildcatReport
Staff Writer

MORE ON LEWIS: Northwestern lands three-star Calif. safety Jacob Lewis l Calif. safety excited by NU offer, upcoming visit



For the second straight time for the Class of 2023, a Northwestern commitment came on an official visit, or immediately after.

Three-star safety Jacob Lewis from Lawndale (Calif.) Leuzinger committed to Northwestern after a conversation with head coach Pat Fitzgerald during his trip to Evanston on March 10. Then, he announced it to the world the next day.

"[Northwestern] really had a home feel," Lewis said. "So after I talked with the head coach, I actually committed the day of the visit."

Lewis liked Northwestern and knew they would rank highly on his list from the first day they contacted him. The visit sealed the deal, and confirmed to Lewis that the Wildcats had everything he was looking for.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}