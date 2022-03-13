Visit sealed the deal for new Northwestern commit Jacob Lewis

For the second straight time for the Class of 2023, a Northwestern commitment came on an official visit, or immediately after.

Three-star safety Jacob Lewis from Lawndale (Calif.) Leuzinger committed to Northwestern after a conversation with head coach Pat Fitzgerald during his trip to Evanston on March 10. Then, he announced it to the world the next day.

"[Northwestern] really had a home feel," Lewis said. "So after I talked with the head coach, I actually committed the day of the visit."

Lewis liked Northwestern and knew they would rank highly on his list from the first day they contacted him. The visit sealed the deal, and confirmed to Lewis that the Wildcats had everything he was looking for.