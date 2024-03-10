Advertisement
Visit sealed the deal for new Northwestern LB commit Josh Veldman

Josh Veldman said that listening to the coaches speak during his Saturday visit was what made him a Wildcat.
Josh Veldman said that listening to the coaches speak during his Saturday visit was what made him a Wildcat. (@Josh_v1107)
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport
Josh Veldman was clearly excited when WildcatReport reached him on the drive back home to New Lenox, Ill., from his visit to Northwestern on Satruday. He had just committed to Wildcat head coach David Braun after watching the team practice, though he wouldn't announce it for several more hours.

But Veldman's enthusiasm paled in comparison to his mother, who was audibly raving about Northwestern's coaches in the background.

"Yeah," said Veldman when asked about the voice. "My mom's pretty excited."

She should be. Her son just committed to a full ride to play Big Ten football at the No. 9-ranked academic institution in the country. It's a scholarship worth well north of $300,000.

MORE: LB Josh Veldman is Northwestern's second Saturday commitment l Northwestern in Top 2 for LB Josh Veldman l Cats set to host top 2025 targets l Northwestern's Class of 2025


MORE: LB Josh Veldman is Northwestern's second Saturday commitment l Northwestern in Top 2 for LB Josh Veldman l Cats set to host top 2025 targets l Northwestern's Class of 2025

