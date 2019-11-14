@WildcatReport

Imagine for a moment you are Hunter Welcing.

It's the end of March, just a few weeks after you fulfilled a dream by committing to Northwestern as a superback.

You picked up an offer from the Wildcats on Saturday, March 2, and committed to head coach Pat Fitzgerald the next Saturday, March 9. You are sure the program is the perfect fit. Your destiny is secured.

You are at a 7-on-7 tournament in Barrington, Ill., with your Lake Zurich (Ill.) team when suddenly your dream becomes a nightmare. It's there that you tear your ACL.