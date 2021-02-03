WildcatReport - WR Jordan Mosley makes it official

Three-star wide receiver Jordan Mosley signed his letter of intent on Wednesday to become the first official Wildcat of National Signing Day.

The 6-foot, 190-pounder from Mobile (Ala.) McGill-Toolen is a former Tennessee commitment who had a whirlwind recruitment with the Wildcats. He decommitted from the Volunteers on Jan. 18, the same day that head coach Jeremy Pruitt was fired. Northwestern coaches reached out to him the next day, he got his offer last week and he committed to head coach Pat Fitzgerald on Sunday.

Mosley chose Northwestern over finalists Penn State, Indiana, South Carolina and Mississippi State. He is the 15th member of the Wildcats' 2021 class and its third wide receiver, joining Jacob Gill and Donnie Gray, who both signed with Northwestern in December.