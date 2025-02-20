Young Cats struggling to find consistency

Since losing star guard Brooks Barnhizer and then point guard Jalen Leach for the season, the Wildcats have lost three straight games, each in a different way.

They’ve had to rely on previously seldom-used sub Justin Mullins and never-used sophomore Jordan Clayton as starters recently, and freshmen like KJ Windham and Angelo Ciaravino to play key roles.

All that inexperience comes at a price. Call them growing pains.

Take the play of Windham, for example, a rookie who has seen his fortunes ebb and flow like the stock market as his minutes have increased.

In the Wildcats’ 76-71 loss at Washington, he was a non-factor, failing to score while taking just two shots in 14 minutes. His two assists were offset by two turnovers.

Then, against Oregon, he was sensational in Northwestern’s 81-75 defeat. He put up a career-best 20 points in a career-high 27 minutes, draining 8-of-14 shots overall and 4-of-7 from deep.

But any hopes of his turning a corner evaporated quickly on Sunday afternoon against Nebraska. Windham was once again shut out on the stat sheet, going 0-for-7 from the floor and fouling out after just 19 minutes as the Wildcats blew a lead in a 68-64 loss.

That’s a three-game output of zero, 20 and zero points. Windham’s average of 6.7 points during that three-game swing is pretty good for a freshman, but when they come in feast-or-famine fits like that, it’s hard to depend on his output.

Windham isn’t the only one riding the rollercoaster, either.

Mullins posted what seemed like a breakout 13-point effort against Washington, on a very efficient 4-for-6 shooting. But he followed that up with two points on 1-for-6 shooting at Oregon and four points, with three turnovers, against the Huskers.

Clayton, who selflessly burned his redshirt to help his team in a pinch, turned in an encouraging seven-point, five-assist, zero-turnover performance in his first action of the season that seemed to portend good things to come. But then he followed that up with a six-point effort against the Ducks that included zero assists and four turnovers in 15 minutes, and no points against the Huskers.

Ciaravino produced just two points against both Washington and Oregon, and then had a microburst of six points and five rebounds against the Huskers.