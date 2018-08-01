Eighth in a series of position-by-position breakdowns of the 2018 Wildcats by WildcatReport's Tim Chapman.

Joe Gaziano USA Today

The Northwestern defense finished 23rd in Bill Connelly’s Football S&P+ defensive rankings last year, thanks in large part to its defensive front. Most defensive minds know that solid run-stopping is a credit to the D-line. Coach Pat Fitzgerald – one of the college game’s best LBs ever – knows from experience and certainly understands how imperative it is for this unit to play effectively, and has recruited the position well. As a result, this group is deep – very deep – especially on the outside. In addition to having one of the better defensive coordinators in the nation (Mike Hankwitz), they also have one of the better D-line coaches too. Marty Long, who starts his 11th season in charge of the defensive trench, has consistently gotten the most out of his players. In his tenure, he has helped develop All-Big Ten players Vince Browne, Tyler Scott, Deonte Gibson and Joe Gaziano, in addition to NFL players Corey Wootton, Dean Lowry, Ifeadi Odenigbo and Tyler Lancaster. Remarkable is the fact that he and his superiors have not (until recently) been picking from four- and five-star blue chippers, so it speaks volumes to the credibility of his teaching and cultivation methods to produce some of the better linemen in the Big Ten. Since 2014 the Wildcats have finished in the conference’s top half in rush defense and have improved their standing every year. Last season they finished fourth in the conference, and with three starters returning, depth behind them and a solid trio of LBs behind them, another top-tier finish is probable. It should also be noted that Northwestern has finished in the top four in the Big Ten in takeaways six of the last nine years. Coach Long and his defensive fronts have been catalysts for much of this mayhem.



The good

Northwestern’s front wall held opponents to just over two yards-per-carry (10th in the nation) on standard downs: first-and-10, second-and-7, or third/fourth-and-4 or less, where the offense could conceivably run or pass and has a strategic advantage over the defense. This led to a success rate of 43 percent, good for 29th in the country. In other words, teams really need to go against conventional wisdom in their play-calling to defeat these guys. Inside their own 40-yard line, where fans start to get tense, this defense was sixth in the country in preventing points, giving up an average of just 3.4 points per trip. It plays right into Coach Hankwitz’s defensive philosophy of bending-without-breaking and yielding only field goals (if anything) to demoralize an offense. The Wildcats played great in short-yardage situations, winning the battle 53.7 percent of the time when the offense had it third- or fourth-and-less than two, or first- or second-and goal from the 2-yard line or closer. This mark was seventh-best in all of college football. This certainly gives the team momentum and gets them off the field for rest and recuperation. This unit was tops on the defense in terms of disrupting an offense, showcasing a 7.2-percent havoc rate (plays in which there was a TFL, forced fumble, or hurry), good for 18th in the country. The entire defense had a 20-percent havoc rate (10th in the FBS). In other words, one in every five plays this defense created mayhem for the offense, and the DL plays a big hand in this. Their 52.5 TFLs as a unit (3.69 per game) put them at 20th in the NCAA as a group, and 82 percent of that total returns in 2018. There is a lot of talent in this group, which will help them stay fresh with a healthy rotation of bodies along the line. They are quicker at the DE spot than in years past, too, which should help those havoc numbers continue to be relatively high.



Areas to improve

Part of being stout against the run is being disciplined and conservative in their approach. When they do this, there is slightly less risk and controlled aggression against the pass, which can result in lower sack numbers.

On passing downs, their sack rate was only 6.2 percent, which was 91st in the nation. Joe Gaziano was very good and partner Samdup Miller was a force at defensive end, but pocket pressure has to come from more sources, especially to help a strengthening secondary. We expect to see a three-down lineman attack of Gaziano and Samdup Miller flanking the next-best pass rusher – Trent Goens or even Ernest Brown IV – lining up at the nose on pass-rush downs. We expect improvement in this area as a wealthier depth of true pass rushers now exists. The bigger concern might be a consistent stream of sturdy tackles in the middle. It’s not that there isn’t talent, but this group is more quick than thick, and pass rushing won’t be a concern if teams can run right through the middle of them.



What it comes down to

It took a few games, but this company finally found its juice in Game 3 against Bowling Green, before coming out in full force against a potent Penn State offense the following week. They are a very deep and competitive, but tight-knit group that thrives on the play of the pack and NOT individual accolades. Priority No. 1 is replacing the hulking 305-pound Lancaster in the middle. Perhaps one of the strongest (in muscle, heart, and character) pound-for-pound players in Northwestern history, he leaves a pretty big opening in the nucleus of that front. This will have to be completed by a troop of tanks in the trench, notably Jordan Thompson, Alex Miller, Fred Wyatt and Ben Oxley. If they continue their reign against the run, occupy blockers to allow their All-Big Ten LBs to make plays, and develop a slightly better pass rush, then we will see good numbers from this defense and perhaps serious contention in the Big Ten West.



Jordan Thompson Getty Images

The starters

DE Joe Gaziano (6-foot-4, 280 pound redshirt junior; 13 starts) When Gaziano’s name is mentioned, Northwestern fans will forever link it to the demolishing sack for a safety against Michigan State’s Brian Lewerke during Gaziano’s redshirt freshman season. That play gave him some national notoriety and etched him even deeper into Purple hearts. His nine sacks led the Big Ten in 2017, and his four forced fumbles were tied for second. He also had 12.5 TFLs, 12 QB hurries, 11 run stuffs and 5 PBUs to go along with 36 tackles, helping him to earn second-team All-Big Ten honors. The former Massachusetts Player of the Year from Scituate, Mass. is a Bednarik Award candidate for top defensive player entering 2018. He is already ninth all-time in NU history with 13.5 career sacks in 26 career games and is on pace to challenge Casey Dailey’s career record of 28. It will be impressive if Gaziano’s backfield destruction numbers match or surpass last season’s, as he will likely draw double-teams and require backs to stay in to pass protect against him off the edge. That would give Northwestern the advantage of blitzing a LB or nickel back if this holds true. The guy is good, and Northwestern fans may need to value his time in Purple this season, because he is eligible – and marketable – for the NFL if he decides to elevate to leave school a year early.

DT Jordan Thompson (6-foot-3, 290 pound senior; 25 starts) Thompson came to Evanston with some high acclaim out of Cincinnati’s LaSalle High School. Considered a Top-15 prospect out of talent-rich Ohio and drawing an offer from Alabama, Thompson was seen as someone who could come in, play immediately and make big contributions over his career. And while he has drawn some criticism, his numbers have improved each year, peaking with 26 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, 4 QB hurries, 1 FF and 8 run stuffs last season. Still, some say those numbers could be better, considering he played beside Lancaster, who drew constant double-teams from offenses a year ago. With Lancaster gone, Thompson will need to create considerable trouble and force teams into changing blocking schemes to tandem against him, freeing up his linemates. Having started 25 games and playing in 38 over the last three years, Thompson is certainly the professor of the pit and an unquestioned vocal leader. But his time to rise and become the force that many hoped to see is now. He plays at his best against Big Ten West opponents (particularly Iowa) and started to emerge, physically and vociferously, toward the end of last season. A continuation of this trajectory will certainly keep the Wildcat defense trending upward.

DT Alex Miller (6-foot-3, 280 pound junior; 0 starts) With younger brother Samdup (more on him below) getting more attention last season, the elder Alex quietly had a productive campaign a year ago. His 22 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 2 sacks, 5 PBUs, 3 QB hurries and 5 run stuffs were right on par with Thompson’s, and his 22.7-percent defensive success rate was actually better than his teammate. Alex, whose middle name, Wangdi, translates to “conqueror”, will provide a little more quickness and agility to this line, which can help in slithering out of blocks to occupy the necessary gaps, and seek out and drop potential ball carriers. Though he was not highly thought of as a recruit by national pundits, he personifies the Wildcat Way of going hard all the time. Having played in all 26 games he has been in uniform, he’s a versatile lineman who can play both inside and outside. As Thompson elevates his game this season, expect Miller’s numbers to improve as well.

DE Samdup Miller (6-foot-3, 261 pound sophomore; 13 starts) With an open spot at defensive end heading into last season, highly sought after early enrollee Samdup from Houston’s Stratford High School took the opportunity and ate it up. Then he ate up opposing quarterbacks and ball carriers. Samdup, a Tibetan name that (loosely) translates to “fulfillment”, successfully accomplished the task of fulfilling the position opening, bookending the line opposite Gaziano, as the two led the team in quarterback takedowns. Miller’s 8.5 TFLs led all Power Five rookies, and his 5.5 sacks were second on the team but led all Big Ten first-years in that regard. To compliment those mayhem numbers were 32 tackles, 4 QB hurries, 4 run stuffs and an 18.8-percent success rate. His impressive first year included recording a sack in three straight games (Wisconsin, Penn State and Maryland), his best game against Nebraska (5 tackles and a 10-yard sack that put the Huskers out of striking range to cinch the game in OT) and even scoring a defensive TD in win over in-state foe Illinois to claim the Land of Lincoln (Hat) Trophy. He earned Freshman All-America honors for his work last year, and though history may caution a “sophomore slump”, being opposite a legit All-American DE in Gaziano should allow him to continue to disrupt offensive backfields.



The competitive depth

Redshirt junior DE Trent Goens (6-foot-3, 254 pounds) may be Northwestern’s best non-starter of this entire group. Goens has made efficient use of his time on the field, earning 15 tackles (9 solo), 5.5 TFLs, 4 sacks, 2 QB hurries and 3 run stuffs last year as a rotational, pass-rush end. Goens had his best games against Penn State (4 tackles, 2 TFLs, sack) and Purdue (4 tackles and 2 sacks). Though some consider him undersized at defensive end, Goens has a quick first step and a good set of hands that likely come from his success as a high school wrestler. He came to Northwestern after a striking senior year at Chino Hills (Calif.) High School where he made 67 tackles, but more impressively 26 TFLs, 12 sacks and 4 FF. Look for Coach Hankwitz and Coach Long to continue to use him as an interior pass rush specialist on second- and third-and-long situations (much like Gaziano earlier in his career) to help generate potent pressure on the quarterback. Another compelling option at end is sophomore DE Ernest Brown IV (6-foot-5, 257 pounds). A prized recruit, Northwestern beat out Texas and Ohio State, among others, for Brown, who had 80 tackles, 36 TFLs, 11 sacks and 3 FF during his senior season at Aubrey (Texas) Billy Ryan. Though he appeared in 11 games last year as a freshman, Brown only saw a handful of snaps each game, accounting for just a tackle and a QB hurry; clearly the new four-game redshirt rule came one year too late for Brown. There has been quite a bit of positive buzz surrounding Brown this offseason, and coaches hope that he can add more of what they like to call “quick-twitch” to the D-line. Like Goens, expect to see Brown on passing downs, in addition to in rotation with Samdup Miller, utilizing his quickness to complicate blocking assignments for interior linemen. A couple of clandestine competitors at DE are redshirt first-year Trevor Kent (6-foot-6, 262 pounds) and redshirt sophomore DE Mark Gooden (6-foot-1, 251 pounds). Like Brown, Kent was a highly sought-after 4-star DE from Pittsburgh (Kan.). An athletic rush end who also played TE, Kent registered 114 tackles, 6 sacks, 21 QB hurries, 7 pass deflections, 2 forced fumbles and an interception during his senior go-round. In addition, he blocked four field goals and two punts and will provide a hops and hands in kick-blocking situations. Gooden has suffered through injuries in two of the last three years, including his senior year of high school. He has good strength and a relentless motor, which is a valuable asset to have as a D-lineman. He registered 5 tackles and a TFL in just five games last season, and has earned defensive practice player of the week honors three times in the last two years. Up the middle, fifth-year senior DT Fred Wyatt (6-foot-4, 290 pounds) has plenty of on-and-off-the-field experience. He has played some DE in his career and appeared in all 26 games the last two years, including three starts as a sophomore (17 tackles, 1.5 TFLs). His role was slightly reduced last fall, though he still turned in 12 tackles (8 solo), 1.5 TFLs, 2 QB hurries and 2 run stuffs. In addition to his academic intelligence, Wyatt also brings a lot of experiential knowledge to the line. His father, Buddy, has coached defense for nearly 30 years at the collegiate level (he’s currently the DL coach at SMU), including a stint here under legendary coach Gary Barnett (1997-98). Wyatt has been getting stronger each year and will be playing with a slight chip on his shoulder this season, proving he belongs as a fixture in the middle. Redshirt sophomore DT Jake Saunders (6-foot-2, 295 pounds) was expected to see significant time at DT last year after having an impressive preseason on the field and in the weight room, but an injury sidelined him for the fall. A top-50 DT prospect out of Loveland (Ohio), “Mad Dawg” is one of the strongest players up front and he continues to improve his iron work in the weight room. If healthy, he could be someone who logs considerable shifts in the middle of that wall. Also in the mix at DT is fifth-year senior Ben Oxley (6-foot-6, 286 pounds). Back on the defensive side after a one-year stint as a backup OL and special teams member of the Field Goal/PAT line as a sophomore, Oxley helped the Cats keep a healthy rotation of tackles, appearing in all 13 games last year, contributing 11 tackles, 1 QB hurry, 1 FF and 2 run stuffs. “Big Ox”’s height gives him a good line of sight into the backfield, helping him seek and barricade potential runners. Rounding out the troop of tackles is beloved sophomore DT Joe Spivak (6-foot, 290 pound), who has been described by many in the program as one of the most interesting and personable players on the team. Don’t let his affable persona fool you, though – in the pit, he is as quick and tenacious as a wild boar. This preferred walkon, whose dad also walked-on and became an All-American OL at Illinois State under current NU assistant Bob Heffner, was named defensive practice player of the week twice last year. He brings that maximum effort that Wildcat walkons have shown in what has become a proud tradition in Evanston. Other members of this destruction club include sophomore DE Tommy Carnifax (6-foot-3, 260 pounds) who enrolled early but has been battling injury over the past couple years. There are also a couple first-years who could see time. DE Andrew Leota (6-foot-4, 218 pounds) enrolled early and drew raves in the spring, and DE Devin O’Rourke (6-foot-6, 241 pounds), whom head coach Pat Fitzgerald says reminds him a lot of former ‘Cat great and current Green Bay Packer Dean Lowry. Look for both Leota and O’Rourke to be a four-game redshirt possibilities this season, as current depth suggests a conservation of his valuable resources.

