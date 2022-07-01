Three-star CB Smith Snowden breaks down his final four

The news that USC and UCLA were joining the Big Ten sent shock waves throughout college football on Thursday.

One recruit who has a vested interest in the outcome is three-star 2023 cornerback Smith Snowden. Three of his final four schools are from either the Big Ten or Pac-12 conferences.

Snowden has wrapped up his official visits and will pick from among Northwestern, BYU, Colorado and Utah.

Just don't expect a decision anytime soon. He's going to take his time mulling things over.