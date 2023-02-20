@WildcatReport

With about a minute left on Sunday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena, Northwestern fans rose as one to give their team a well-deserved standing ovation. The Wildcats had already run Iowa out of the gym, and it was time to show their appreciation for a team that won five games in a row and gave them perhaps the best seven-day period in program history.

Boo Buie, who had the game on a string and finished with 23 points, eight assists and just one turnover, dribbled around at the top of the key to run some of the shot-clock off, waving his arms to ask the crowd to get louder. They obliged. Then Buie, with the clock winding down, dribbled to the left of the top of the circle and launched a three-pointer that swished through the net and sparked the loudest roar of the night.

It was that kind of game for Northwestern. Everything came up purple.

On a night where they announced the planned retirement of a number for an all-time great and several former players were in the house, the Wildcats pasted Iowa 80-60 – just 20 days after the Hawkeyes drilled them by 16 in Iowa City.

The victory gave Northwestern 11 Big Ten wins in a season for the second time ever, and first time in 92 years. It also gave them 20 wins in a season for just the fifth time in history.

“Another special night at Welsh-Ryan tonight,” said head coach Chris Collins after the game. “What a week.”

What a week, indeed. Northwestern beat then-No. 1 Purdue last Sunday and No. 14 Indiana on Wednesday. This Sunday, they got a revenge win over Iowa on a night that seemed more like a coronation than a game, a celebration of a Northwestern program that, frankly, hasn’t had very much to celebrate over the last five years.

During a timeout in the first half, Dr. Derrick Gragg announced to Wildcat great Billy McKinney on the floor that they were retiring his No. 30, making him the first Northwestern athlete to have such an honor. The former Wildcat star and current radio analyst got emotional and covered his eyes as the crowd roared.

Larry Kurka, who scored 12.4 points per game to lead the 1952-53 Wildcats, was in the building celebrating his 90th birthday. The crowd chanted, “Larry! Larry!” Vic Law, one of the stars of the 2016-17 NCAA Tournament team was on the videoboard, talking to MC Lauren Withrow during a timeout.

The student section, dressed in beachwear, was on its game all evening, creating what is becoming one of the most hostile home courts in the Big Ten. After Fran McCaffrey was ejected with a double-technical for jawing with the refs in the second half, they chanted “Where’s your daddy?” at Patrick and Connor McCaffrey, the coach’s sons. When Patrick later drew a T himself a little while later, they yelled “Just like daddy!”

And on the court, well, the Wildcats came out hot and never let up. Ty Berry, who had been struggling with his shot in recent games, Chase Audige and Buie all hit their first three-pointers right out of the gate and Northwestern had an 11-3 lead less than four minutes into the game. The Cats never gave the lead back.

It helped that Iowa hit just three of 24 three-pointers, but there was no way Northwestern was going to lose this game as they held the Hawkeyes, the top-ranked offense in the Big Ten, to 21 points below their season average and harassed them into 15 turnovers.