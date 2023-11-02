It's been a tumultuous week in Iowa City.

Iowa announced on Tuesday that embattled offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz would not be back next season for the Hawkeyes. The son of head coach Kirk Ferentz had been operating under the infamous 25 points-per-game mandate, and it's been clear for some time that the Hawkeyes were going to fall well short of it. So in that respect, it wasn't a controversial move.

However, the timing of the move, before the ninth game of the season and coming off of a bye, was certainly curious. And the fact that it was announced by interim AD Beth Goetz added a layer of intrigue and raised the question of whether Kirk Ferentz would be back for his 25th season next year -- a question Kirk declined to answer this week.

Amid all that drama, there's a game to play on Saturday, and Ferentz will be on the sideline, calling plays.

The irony here is that Iowa is still 6-2 (3-2 Big Ten) and in first place in the Big Ten West, with a lot left to play for.

So we went to Adam Jacobi, publisher of GoIowaAwesome.com, to find out what's going on in Iowa City, and what to expect from the defensively elite and offensive challenged Hawkeyes.





Q. What was your reaction to the firing of Brian Ferentz this week? Were you surprised they did it now? Do you think it will have any impact on the team’s mindset on Saturday?