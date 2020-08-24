WildcatReport - Best in 25 Years Series: Wootton is Northwestern's top defensive end

It's been 25 years since Northwestern's magical run to the Rose Bowl in 1995. WildcatReport is celebrating that Silver Anniversary by finding out who's been the best player at each position since that legendary team revitalized Wildcat football.

I'll never forget the first time I laid eyes on Corey Wootton.

It was a Northwestern practice in August of 2005. The term man-child gets used a lot in sports to describe young players, but I've never seen so stark an example as the three-star prospect from Don Bosco Prep in New Jersey.

Wootton, a true freshman coming off of his first Camp Kenosha, had the body of a man -- a very large man at 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds -- even if, at that point, he was all arms and legs. But then there was his face, which looked impossibly young for someone that big. He looked like a 12-year-old, with wide eyes, puffy cheeks and curly hair, as if someone had plucked the head off of a middle schooler and plopped it onto a superhero's body.

I shared my amazement with Northwestern defensive coordinator Greg Colby, who was in charge of this player who had been listed as an offensive tackle by Rivals but would be playing on the defensive line at NU.

"That kid," he said confidently, "is going to play on Sundays one day."

Colby wasn't right about many things during his tenure at Northwestern and would get fired halfway through Wootton's career. But he was spot-on about his cherubic freshman, who turned into an All-Big Ten defensive end for the Wildcats and eventually enjoyed a five-year career in the NFL.

He is also now the fan's choice as the best Northwestern DE of the last quarter century.

Wootton dominated a loaded six-player field of great Wildcat DEs with 62% of the vote. The runner-up was all-time NU sack king Joe Gaziano (18.3% of votes), followed by all-time TFL king Casey Dailey (11.3%) and Dean Lowry (8.5%). Dwayne Missouri and Ifeadi Odenibgo were the other two candidates in the field.