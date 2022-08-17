Catching up with three-star CB target Smith Snowden

When it comes to Northwestern's 2023 recruiting, there's only one target currently on the Wildcats' board: Smith Snowden of Lehi (Utah) Skyridge.

The three-star cornerback opened his season with style last Friday, picking off a pass and making two tackles as the Falcons rolled to a 52-7 win over Fremont.

But while he got off to a fast start on the gridiron, it looks like Snowden's recruiting process could experience a bit of a delay. And there could be a couple more schools looming in addition to his previously announced final four.