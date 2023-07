Three-star defensive back Jamir Benjamin announced his decommitment from Northwestern on Sunday to become the fifth member of the Class of 2024 to leave the program since th the firing of long-time head coach Pat Fitzgerald on July 10.

Benjamin was the highest-rated player in Northwestern's class, a 5.7 three-star in Rivals' system. He chose the Wildcats on June 8, almost two months after decommitting from Stanford after the Cardinal fired David Shaw. Now, he is reopening his commitment after another head coaching change.

UCLA is widely regarded to be the front-runner for Benjamin. He took an unofficial visit there on July 28.