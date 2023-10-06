It's been such a whirlwind week at Northwestern that it's a jolt to remember they still have a game on Saturday. Just in the last few days, the Wildcats landed two Class of 2024 commitments, the Big Ten dropped its conference slates from 2024-28 and former head coach Pat Fitzgerald' filed his lawsuit. All that is the backdrop for Northwestern's Homecoming game against Howard. This is the first matchup between the Wildcats the FCS Bison, and the first-ever game between Northwestern and an HBCU. Howard will be bringing its famous "Showtime" marching band, and a football team sitting at 2-2 on the season. Interim head coach David Braun, himself a coaching alum of FCS power North Dakota State and a player at Division II Winona State, was adamant that they won't take their opponent for granted. Can Northwestern keep Howard's explosive offense from running rampant? Can the Wildcats head into their mid-season bye week at 3-3? Our staff weighs in with their predictions.

Mattress Matt Shelton (5-0)

Northwestern doesn't want to take Howard for granted ahead of their bye week but I still think there are some tangible and intangible roadblocks to an easy one. First, Ben Bryant is banged up. He's been visibly injured or left early in three of Northwestern's five games. I have confidence in Bryant to execute the offense, but I'd be surprised if they air it out the way they did in the second half against Minnesota. I expect them to grind Howard down with the ground game and really let Cam Porter control the game. The intangible effect is that no matter how much Braun and the staff talk, that bye week still looks tantalizing. After two physical, intense games against Minnesota and Penn State, it's only human to step off the gas. I think NU takes care of business, but Howard's offense puts a scare in them early and it's only a three-score win. Fearless forecast: Northwestern 31, Howard 10



Louie Vaccher (3-2)