Northwestern is flying high after a 37-34 overtime win over Minnesota, but they might not soar for long.

This week they host No. 6 Penn State, fresh off a 31-0 evisceration of Iowa. The Nittany Lions have what could be their best team under head coach James Franklin, and that's not something to be said lightly.

Penn State brought back their fearsome running back tandem of Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton, and paired them with talented young quarterback Drew Allar to rank 15th in scoring average through four games. Their defense has allowed just five touchdowns over the same span while forcing 11 turnovers, the most in the nation.

Northwestern has ridden a roller coaster so far this season. A bitter loss at Rutgers, a sigh of relief against UTEP, a disappointing beatdown at Duke and then a thrilling comeback overtime win over Minnesota. For the first time in more than a year, their offense hung 30+ points on a Power Five opponent.

Franklin can make all the jabs he likes about crowd noise, or the lack thereof, but the Wildcats are yet to lose at Ryan Field this season. The odds are stacked heavily against them, with the Nittany Lions installed as a 26.5-point favorite, but there's a reason you play the game.

Can the Wildcats pull off a colossal upset and stay unbeaten at home? Can they beat their first Top-10 opponent since taking down No. 10 Wisconsin in 2020?

We weigh in with our predictions.