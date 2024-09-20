Fearless Forecast: Northwestern at Washington

The year was 1984. Ronald Reagan was in the White House. Apple introduced the Macintosh. Prince's Purple Rain was the No. 1 album.

That was also the year that Northwestern last played Washington.

Prince would appreciate Saturday's matchup between two schools that wear purple. But no one back in 1984 -- or even a couple years ago, for that matter -- could have predicted that the Huskies and Wildcats would one day play a Big Ten conference game.

The Cats and Dawgs come into the Big Ten opener at Husky Stadium with the same 2-1 record but very different moods. The Wildcats are coming off of an inflating 31-7 win over Eastern Illinois in which they may have found an answer at quarterback in Jack Lausch. The Huskies, meanwhile, are a little salty over a bitter 24-19 loss to rival Washington State in the Apple Cup that ended with them being stopped on fourth-and-goal at the WSU two-yard line.

Washington rolled over Northwestern, 26-0, back in 1984. It was the last and closest contest in a three-game series that saw the Huskies outscore the Dark Age Wildcats 105-7.

What will happen on Saturday in Seattle, 40 years and 13 days later? Our writers weigh in with their predictions.