Fearless Forecast: Northwestern at Washington

The year was 1984. Ronald Reagan was in the White House. Apple introduced the Macintosh. Prince's Purple Rain was the No. 1 album.
That was also the year that Northwestern last played Washington.
Prince would appreciate Saturday's matchup between two schools that wear purple. But no one back in 1984 -- or even a couple years ago, for that matter -- could have predicted that the Huskies and Wildcats would one day play a Big Ten conference game.
The Cats and Dawgs come into the Big Ten opener at Husky Stadium with the same 2-1 record but very different moods. The Wildcats are coming off of an inflating 31-7 win over Eastern Illinois in which they may have found an answer at quarterback in Jack Lausch. The Huskies, meanwhile, are a little salty over a bitter 24-19 loss to rival Washington State in the Apple Cup that ended with them being stopped on fourth-and-goal at the WSU two-yard line.
Washington rolled over Northwestern, 26-0, back in 1984. It was the last and closest contest in a three-game series that saw the Huskies outscore the Dark Age Wildcats 105-7.
What will happen on Saturday in Seattle, 40 years and 13 days later? Our writers weigh in with their predictions.
MORE FROM WASHINGTON WEEK:
Jack Lausch 'fired up' to take on Washington on the road l Behind Enemy Lines: Washington | Transfer DT RJ Pearson embodies Northwestern's defensive line philosophy l Braun gets Wildcats ready for Washington l The 3-2-1 going into Week 4
Matt Shelton (2-1)
Washington has won 16 straight at Husky Stadium and the Wildcats still have a few too many question marks to iron out. Can Jack Lausch execute on the road against a Big Ten team? What does the offensive line look like? They mostly held serve against Duke in their only Power Four matchup, but those same Blue Devils allowed 21 to UConn.
I think Northwestern's defense will travel, but they’re facing a seasoned operator in Will Rogers and a stellar receiver in Giles Jackson. The Wildcats have struggled recently against dynamic receivers like Duke’s and, last season, with Illinois’ Casey Washington. Both gashed the Wildcats for 100+ yards and two scores.
Northwestern is back on the right trajectory this season, but I don’t think they have enough to win a game on the road like this just yet, especially with the Huskies hell bent on avenging their Apple Cup defeat.
Fearless Forecast: Washington 24, Northwestern 17
Louie Vaccher (2-1)
Washington is a 10.5-point favorite on Saturday, but I expect this to be a tight, low-scoring game. Northwestern's defense will keep them in it, and a couple takeaways could even tip the scales in their favor. But the question is whether Lausch and the offense will put up enough points.
Lausch was sensational in the second half against EIU, but this is a big step up in weight class. He can't afford to take nearly two quarters to find his rhythm against the Huskies, and he'll be facing a better and faster defense, and a much more dangerous pass rush that you know will be coming after him. The Wildcats have allowed just one sack all season, while Washington has dumped opposing QBs nine times in three games. We'll see which side blinks.
Northwestern's run game, featuring steady-as-a-metronome Cam Porter, will help Lausch. But it's an awful lot to ask a quarterback in his second start to win a game at one of the toughest places to play in the nation, with the noise of 70,000-plus fans bearing down on him. The Huskies have won 16 straight at home for a reason.
Fearless Forecast: Washington 21, Northwestern 17