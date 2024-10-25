Fearless Forecast: Northwestern vs. Iowa

Northwestern hits the road this week to take on Iowa (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) at Kinnick Stadium. The last time they clashed was last season, at Wrigley Field, when Hawkeye kicker Drew Stevens drilled a 52-yard field goal to deal the Wildcats a 10-7 loss.

Flash forward to 2024 and both teams are reeling,. The Wildcats fell 23-3 at home to Wisconsin, while the Hawkeyes were stunned, 32-20, on the road at Michigan State.

Iowa is mired in quarterback controversy as calls for Northwestern transfer Brendan Sullivan to replace Cade McNamara mount, but their offense is still much-improved from last season, averaging 12 more points per game under new coordinator Tim Lester.

Northwestern's offensive coordinator change to Zach Lujan hasn't yielded the same results, and they're average points per game has dipped under 20 per game. The Wildcats hope Lujan's second trip to Iowa City goes better than his first, a 7-3 loss in his debut as OC at South Dakota State in 2022.

The Wildcats defense has been a bright spot, especially against the run, but they face their best opposing back yet in conference-leader Kaleb Johnson, who is already over 1,000 rushing yards. Iowa has won the last three games in the series, and a win tomorrow would be their first time winning four straight over the Wildcats since 1991-94.

Braun's Northwestern teams have been defined by their resiliency. Can they bounce back and keep their bowl hopes alive, or will the season's survival be pushed to the brink in Iowa City?

Our staff weighs in with their picks.