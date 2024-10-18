Fearless Forecast: Northwestern vs. Wisconsin

Northwestern's 24-10 win at Wisconsin was a landmark of their 2023 season. (Photo by AP)

The Wildcats are riding high after a 37-10 win at Maryland that was equal parts cathartic and dominant, but they are running into a red-hot Wisconsin team this week that has beaten its last two foes by a combined score of 94-13. The Badgers are seven-point favorites heading into the last game at the temporary complex at Martin Stadium in 2024. But everyone knows you can throw out the odds and the record books in this game. You can't get much more evenly matched than the Wildcats and Badgers. The two teams have split their last two games, with Wisconsin winning in Evanston in 2022, and Northwestern posting a 24-10 win that earned David Braun the full-time head coaching job last year. These two teams have split their last 10 games. If you go back to 2000, it's 9-9. In fact, if you go all the way back to 1985, it's Wisconsin 17, Northwestern 16. So you might has well flip a coin to decide it. Will the Wildcats win their second game in a row for the first time this season? Or will the Badgers stay hot and win their third straight? Our staff weighs in with their picks.

Matt Shelton (4-2)

Following the coin flip model, the Badgers are up. The Wildcats haven't won back-to-back games in the series in just under a decade, back in 2014 and 2015. But my prediction doesn't boil down to who's historically due and who isn't, it's about consistency and strength of opponent. The Maryland final score belies two serious issues: just 80 rushing yards, and nearly 25 minutes of game time between offensive scoring drives with their field goal to go up 17-0 at 10:50 in the second quarter stretching to another field goal to go up 27-10 with 2:10 left in the third. It's not clear how much they'll be able to really lean on Cam Porter just yet, he's yet to have 10+ carries since his return from injury, and their offensive line has been streaky in generating lanes for the rushing attack. Quarterback Jack Lausch has shown flashes as a drop back passer, he's been without an interception in three of his four starts, but the Wisconsin secondary is a tier above their last two opponents and could flip the turnover luck away from the Wildcats. Northwestern's defense has enough fire and momentum to keep the Wildcats in a close one on the last game lakeside this season, but the offense hasn't shown enough consistency for me to pick them in a second straight upset. Fearless Forecast: Wisconsin 24, Northwestern 17

Louie Vaccher (5-1)