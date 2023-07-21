There's a phrase that states there are two sides to every story. In the aftermath of Northwestern's hazing scandal, there are more. Many more.

Former Northwestern kicker Stefan Demos thinks that his former teammate, Ramon Diaz, and other former Wildcat players have told their side in the media. Now, he wants to tell his.

Player testimonials alleging and denying that hazing took place at Northwestern during their playing days have flooded in since the investigation concluded and head coach Pat Fitzgerald was initially suspended on July 7. They continued after Fitzgerald was fired on July 10. Multiple lawsuits have now been filed, revealing even more.

Diaz, a Wildcat offensive lineman from 2005-08, claimed in a story by the Daily Northwestern that racism was prevalent in the program and that hazing took place. He went on to allege in a USA Today story on Thursday that Northwestern associate head coach Matt MacPherson witnessed hazing incidents at Northwestern's old traditional fall camp in Kenosha, Wis.

Demos has now come forward to tell WildcatReport about his time in the program. His account disagrees with Diaz's that MacPherson was witness to hazing during their time on the team.

Demos played at Northwestern from 2006-10, including one redshirt year in 2006. He was teammates with Diaz for all three years that Diaz overlapped with MacPherson, who was hired as an assistant coach in 2006.

Diaz said that MacPherson witnessed players doing naked pullups. The article also stated that a "person in contact with several former players" alleged that MacPherson witnessed the hazing ritual of “running”, when other players held down and dry-humped a targeted player.

Demos, however, says that the running of players was “100% not a thing” when he was at Northwestern, and that he never saw MacPherson in the locker room in Kenosha, let alone witnessing any acts of hazing taking place there.

Demos can’t speak for Diaz’s experience, or anyone else's, but he wants his voice to be heard too.

"I was never hazed in five years there," said Demos. "I can only speak to what I saw and what happened to me, which was quite different than many of the stories."

Further, his story is corroborated by two other teammates who overlapped careers with Demos and Diaz. They told WildcatReport last week under the request of anonymity that they didn’t experience or witness any hazing when they were on campus, either.

"'Running' was 100% not a thing when I was there so I don’t know what that is," said Demos. "...I also don’t recall ever seeing Coach Mac in the locker room at Kenosha and I was there the entire time that Coach Mac and Ramon overlapped. The coaches typically rode their bicycles from the meeting rooms to the field during my five Camp Kenoshas."



