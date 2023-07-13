One faction in this seemingly never-ending hazing scandal that we haven’t heard from are the parents. We’ve heard from the Northwestern administration. We’ve heard from current and former players. We've heard from media members.

But there hasn’t been a voice from the parents who trusted their sons’ care to head coach Pat Fitzgerald and the Northwestern program.

And they aren’t happy.

Several of the parents WildcatReport talked with didn’t agree with the decision to fire Fitzgerald. But how upset they are about the firing pales in comparison with the anger they have for Northwestern’s administration – in particular, athletic director Dr. Derrick Gragg – and the way they handled the entire crisis.

“The [administration] caused this ****show,” said one frustrated parent via text message. “And its the [administration] that should clean it up. It shouldn’t be on the boys to do it. They’ve had enough.”

The parents who messaged WildcatReport requested anonymity. Not for the sake of themselves, but so that their sons won't be discriminated against.

The parents' emotions ranged from disappointed to furious that the administration didn't communicate with them or their sons as the crisis unfolded. They, like many others, would also like an explanation from school president Dr. Michael Schill about how Fitzgerald's punishment escalated from an agreed two-week suspension to termination within 48 hours based on the same results of a six-month investigation into hazing allegations within the football program.

Schill announced Fitzgerald's suspension last Friday. The very next day, The Daily Northwestern published an explosive story in which the same whistleblower detailed disturbing hazing incidents that were sexual and graphic in nature, and confirmed them with a second former player.

That night, Schill issued a statement opening the door to potentially more sanctions, saying that even though the report couldn’t prove that Fitzgerald knew of the hazing that was going on in his program, he should have known and would be punished accordingly.

Several more former players and managers corroborated various parts of the allegations in the media after the Daily story was published. Schill eventually fired Fitzgerald on Monday.

But more than the decision to fire Fitzgerald, the way the entire, agonizing episode was handled by the Northwestern administration really drew the parents’ ire. Both Schill and Gragg, they felt, did a terrible job communicating with both players and parents.