@WildcatReport

It didn't take long for Callen Campbell to figure out that Northwestern was the school for him.

The defensive lineman from tiny Sault Ste. Marie in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan said that he knew Evanston was home as soon as he set foot in the Walter Athletic Center on Friday, the first day of his visit.

"When I walked into the facility, I immediately pictured myself being there," said Campbell, who committed to the Wildcats on Sunday and is one of four of the 10 weekend official visitors to join the Northwestern program. "The love I felt from everyone there, I just knew it was gonna be my home."