It seemed like Northwestern flipped a switch at halftime against UTEP.

The Wildcats came into the locker room in a dead heat with the Miners, tied at seven. When they left, they proceeded to go on a 31-0 run that cracked the game wide open and delivered their first win in more than a year.

One of the changes made at the break was bringing in junior Josh Thompson at right tackle. The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder got his turn in the rotation in place of starter Zachary Franks and made the most of it.

"From Day 1, we've said that position was going to be kind of by committee between those two young men," interim head coach David Braun said. "Josh came in, we were hot, and we stayed with the hot hand. We'll continue to rotate those guys in, but I was certainly very impressed with the way Josh came in for the second half."

The second half against UTEP wasn't only the first signs of life for Northwestern's offense, it was the first game experience of Thompson's college career.

"It was a really cool experience in the sense that it's been a while since I've seen that game action," he said. "It's been since high school. I come in there and see all the support and the love, all the unconditional togetherness from the guys on the sideline, it was a really cool experience to be there."

Thompson had been training for the opportunity for three years since he came to campus as a three-star guard out of Fenton (Mich.) in Northwestern's Class of 2021. It meant so much to a player that has dealt with injuries and worked his way up the depth chart for so long.

"It's unbelievable," he said about the opportunity. "We have a saying in our offensive line room, 'the expectation is on the position when you go in.'

"You prepare as if you're the starter, you keep practicing your ass off over and over and over again over the course of a couple of years. And to see all that come to fruition, it's a really cool experience."

Part of Thompson's preparation was being part of a committee at right tackle with Franks, who started the first two games of the season. It's something Braun said was planned from the beginning, and Thompson corroborated.

"At the beginning of the season there was some talk about rotation and stuff like that," said Thompson. "It was one of things where I went in for half, they made the adjustment and told me I was starting the second half so I was ready to go."

Thompson said there haven't been any conversations with the coaches about if he'll be the starter against No. 21 Duke on Saturday.

"We haven't discussed it yet," he said on Tuesday. "It's definitely not at the top of my board right now. Right now, it's let's practice, let's game prep, let's get all the stuff that we need to get done, done...

"They make the decisions and whatever they put us in for, we have to be ready. That's our job."