New Northwestern QB signee Marcus Romain is shooting for the stars

New Northwestern quarterback signee Marcus Romain is sort of an old school guy who likes to use time-worn adages. He doesn’t sound like a typical Gen Z teenager.

In a conversation the day before he signed with the Wildcats' Class of 2025 on National Signing Day, he used a few. “Rome wasn’t built in a day” and “that’s how the cookie crumbles” were two of them.

When talking about his hopes for next season, the three-star prospect from Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler used another good one.

“I’m shooting for the stars and hope I hit my head on the moon,” he said.

That’s the kind of attitude you want in your quarterback. Romain isn’t afraid to come out and tell a reporter that he hopes to start next year, as a true freshman, for the Wildcats, even if he knows that it’s highly unlikely. He saw the Wildcats’ offense struggle to finish 130th out of 133 FBS teams this season and thinks he might be able to help.

“Maybe it leaves room for a new quarterback to come in there as a change of pace,” he said. “I’m excited to come in there and have a chance to show what I've got. I’m going to play as hard as I can and try to earn a starting spot.”

Romain, who only had one other offer from a Power Four program, really believes in himself. So does his new head coach, David Braun.

“Really excited about his upside, and think he's someone that has a quick release, spins the ball well and has athleticism to be utilized in some forms of quarterback run game, but more importantly, extend plays and uses feet to pick up first downs,” said Braun at his signing day press conference.

Braun trusted his and his staff’s evaluation when it came to Romain, who committed to the Wildcats early, back in March, and then missed several games of his senior season with a broken left, non-throwing hand.

Keep in mind that Braun knows a little bit about quarterbacks, even though he coached defense earlier in his career. At North Dakota State, he got first-hand views of first-round draft picks Trey Lance and Carson Wentz, as well as fifth-rounder Easton Stick.

Braun was intimately involved in Romain’s recruiting, along with offensive coordinator Zach Lujan, and thinks his new QB has the kind of skill set that fits in perfectly with the Wildcats’ attack.

Like with any other prospect, only time will tell if he’s right.

