@WildcatReport

Construction hasn’t started yet, but Northwestern’s temporary lakefront stadium is beginning to come into focus.

Just a couple months ago, the Lanny and Sharon Martin Lakefront Facility wasn’t even a solution on the table to host football games. Last month, the plan was approved to host football games over the next two years. This week, they released a schedule with five games slated to be played there this fall, including three Big Ten contests. And on Thursday, we got a seating chart and ticket information for the first time.

In other words, this is really happening.

One of the big reasons that this temporary lakefront stadium is a reality is Jesse Marks, Northwestern’s Assistant Vice President & Deputy Athletic Director. He did a lot of work behind the scenes to push the idea through the athletic department, according to multiple sources. For the last few weeks he’s been working on game day and operations planning. So he’s been a busy guy, and we’re starting to see the fruits of his labor.

Marks, who has been in his position for less than three years, is clearly excited about what the temporary facility will mean to Northwestern football, and the university in general. But at the same time, he’s also a realist.

“It’s going to be exciting,” he said over the phone on Thursday. “Is it perfect? No. It’s a temporary situation, but it’s going to be a great experience on the lakefront for two years.”

The program released the seating chart for the new stadium, but that’s only part of the picture. Marks envisions the area around it, too. Several times during our conversation he used the term “activate the entire lakefront” to refer to activities going on around the stadium that will engage fans.

In addition to parking lots with traditional tailgates, there will be “tailgate villages” on the lakefill, said Marks, offering “turnkey tailgating solutions” that may include tents and catering. “It will be a Ravinia-type experience,” he said, referring to the famous outdoor concert venue up the coastline in Highland Park.

There will be beer gardens and television screens, so that fans and students who don’t have tickets will still want to come and watch the game just to be part of the event.

As far as the stadium itself goes, there will be seating on all four sides of the gridiron. Capacity will probably be “a bit under 15,000,” said Marks, who added that they are still working to add seats wherever they can.

Of those nearly 15,000 seats, about 3,000, or 20%, will go to fans of the visiting team, as per the Big Ten contract, according to Marks. Somewhat surprisingly, Marks said that the new stadium will accommodate all season ticketholders (STHs) from the old Ryan Field for up to four seats.

“InProduction are magicians,” said Marks about the company building the facility. “They’ve worked in tighter spaces.”

STHs will get first dibs on season tickets, and their points status won’t be dinged if they decide not to renew, as the basketball program did when they played at Allstate Arena in 2017-18, while Welsh-Ryan Arena was rehabbed. “That’s only fair,” said Marks.



