Northwestern 2021 Season Preview: Linebackers

All good things must come to an end. But that doesn’t mean they can’t happen again. The “Irish Law Firm” of Fisher, Gallagher & Bergin is now down to a solo practitioner -- Bergin -- but they hope the legacy they’ve created can continue to shape NU into a more midwestern version of “Linebacker U.” All three NU linebackers finished in the Top 10 in the Big Ten in nearly every tackling category last season. They complimented each other really well, all finishing within nine tackles of one another. Together, Paddy Fisher and Blake Gallagher accounted for 173 tackles (94 solo), 14 tackles for loss (TFLs), four pass break-ups (PBUs), four QB hurries, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. While some outside media make it sound as though the Wildcats lost everything at the position, returning someone like Bergin, a former walkon who is now a pre-season Butkus Award nominee, might actually be a greater asset as an example of grit and grounding to inspire the fresh batch of ‘backers. Let’s look at The Firm’s newest associates.



The good

Northwestern’s starting LBs had more tackles than any other grouping in the Big Ten, with 251 total takedowns in just nine games. They were great at reading and fitting, and also played the pass very well. The Wildcats finished as the most efficient pass defense in the country, and these three defenders helped earn that feat. They also helped the defense to finish with the fifth-best points per game allowed (15.9 ppg), sixth-best performance in the red zone (70% scoring allowance) and eighth-best on third down (30% conversion rate). This type of efficiency was energizing and likely helped lead to Northwestern's 19 takeaways, which was concurrently good for 19th in the NCAA. These three LBs were responsible for 25 percent of this havoc. On the whole, this group spearheaded the nation’s 22nd-best total defense, under the tutelage of their LB coach Tim McGarigle and the G.O.A.T., defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz. Hank, we know, has retired after 51 years as a college coach, but the good news is that McGarigle, Northwestern’s all-time leading tackler, was, in some ways, groomed by new defensive coordinator Jim O’Neil in earlier years, and the two will once again be working together in Evanston.



Khalid Jones (Northwestern Athletics)

Areas to improve

When a defense played as well as Northwestern's did last year, it’s often difficult to find areas of “weakness.” The tackling was better than it was the two previous years, where there were some definite misses. And in a COVID year, when live contact was scaled back even more than usual, to see the linebackers break down and grapple opposing ballcarriers to the ground was very gratifying. Typically, for Northwestern, the statistical marks that appear lower in rank than others are sacks and TFLs, as well as yards allowed. There are reasons for this. For the first, Hankwitz did not blitz that often. Much of his scheme relied on reading and reacting, and keeping everything in front, which explains the second statistical deficiency. The premise of Hankwitz’s 4-3, Cover-2/Cover-4 umbrella scheme was to prevent movement by the offense, but to protect the back end at all costs. So it’s not surprising to see the Wildcats finish 101st in sacks per game (1.56) or 57th in first downs allowed (19 per game). But when the end result is the league’s best scoring defense, and the sixth-best red zone stop-rate, not to mention a 7-2 record with a Big Ten West division title, the Wildcats will gladly concede those numbers.



What it comes down to

Northwestern returns the lowest amount of production among any Power Five program, and nowhere is it more evident than at the linebacker position. Sure, Bergin will be in his third year as a starter (25 total starts) with 227 total tackles, 14 TFLs and seven PDs to his credit, but after that, only one returning player in this group had double-digit tackles -- Bryce Gallagher, and many of those came on special teams. What will make this transition a little easier is the depth, both at defensive line, in front of them, and in the secondary, behind them. O’Neil will also have the continued tutelage of assistant coaches Marty Long (DL) and Matt MacPherson (DBs), who have been fixtures in Northwestern’s defensive success over the past few years. He’ll also have, as we mentioned, the experience of McGarigle. McGarigle is now in his fourth year coaching the position that he played while in Evanston from 2002-2005. But this will be the first time he’s had to coach without the aid of Fisher and Blake Gallagher. While many feel that a solid trio of linebackers is what’s needed, having the experienced Bergin as the lynchpin is a great start. If they have to use a healthy rotation of tacklers for the first four games, before getting into the heart of conference season, that might actually be a positive. They can build some depth and experience, through gradual progression, and by the time they play Nebraska on Oct. 2, they’ll either have a solid set of three, or they’ll still be a work in progress. Either way, that should tell the tone for the Cats from that point, moving forward.



The starters

Peter McIntyre (Toledo Blade)

This will likely be the most fluid group on the team, in terms of “starters”, between now and the opener against Michigan State. But it begins with redshirt senior SLB Chris Bergin (5-foot-11, 223 pounds). Bergin, who’s been involved as a Wildcat tackler since he arrived in Evanston, ended last year with 78 total tackles (40 solo), 4 TFL, .5 sacks, 4 PBUs (good for third on the team), 2 QBHs, and a game-saving INT, late in the fourth quarter against Nebraska. He’s a complete scrapper and so cool, no matter the situation or opponent that he’s become known as “Ice Bergin.” He’s also been a rock in pass coverage and should provide O’Neil the aggressive blitzer he likes to use from a variety of gaps and angles. Replacing the elder Gallagher at the WILL position will most likely be redshirt senior Peter McIntyre (6-foot-2, 231 pounds). McIntyre has paid his dues on special teams, and as a capable backup to the incredibly durable Gallagher, and is now set to get his shot to shine. And he comes with praise, too. At the recent Big Ten Media Days, coach Pat Fitzgerald said McIntyre is a name that people “are going to talk about at the end of the year.” He gives the Wildcats some muscle and is a solid tackler (six of his seven stops were solo) at that WILL spot, which really plays more like an inside linebacker than a true outside backer, like Bergin is at the SAM. If he can produce the way that Fitz predicts him to, it will go a long way in shaping this defense and alleviating some of the concerns in the middle level. Speaking of the middle, redshirt junior Khalid Jones (6-foot-1, 230 pounds) had a solid spring, according to O’Neil, and figures to get first cracks at that MIKE spot. And cracks are what coaches and Wildcat fans hope to hear from this former all-state and state champion 'backer from South Carolina, who rated as the No. 27 player at his position, nationally, coming out of high school. He’s only seen field action in three games during his Wildcat career, notching three tackles (two, solo). Of course, he has big shoes to fill, as the previous two players who manned the MIKE backer spot have earned All-American honors. But let’s also remember he’s had two Wildcat legends -- three when you count Fisher -- at that position mentoring him.



The competitive depth

Jaylen Rivers (31) (USA Today)

This is the most intriguing area of competitive depth on the team. Redshirt sophomore Bryce Gallagher (6-foot-2, 223 pounds) brings back the most returning production outside of Bergin, and perhaps the most upside as well. He played in all nine games last year, mostly on special teams, making 13 tackles, with nine of them being solo stops. He’s a thumper and sound tackler, maybe even better than his brother, Blake. As he continues to fill out, he’ll be a great fit to fill run gaps and help thwart offensive charges. Though he’s played mostly at SAM, he could be very close to starting at MIKE or WILL, due to his tackling prowess. Another gripping grappler to watch is redshirt freshman Cullen Coleman (6-foot-3, 240 pounds). Coleman is closest to Fisher and Walker in size and stature, but appears to be an even better athlete. The three-star prospect from Country Day High School in Port Chester, N.Y., was a pretty impressive get for the Wildcats, choosing Northwestern over Notre Dame and Alabama, as well as conference foes Michigan, Penn State and Ohio State. He brings size, speed and power to the position. Though he starred more at RB in high school, his physical and athletic combination of power and speed could make him a star in Purple before long. Keep an eye on this young man. To spell Bergin at SAM is redshirt junior Jaylen Rivers (6-foot-2, 222 pounds). Like many here, he lacks experience (six games in three years), but Fitzgerald calls him explosive, and he has earned the trust of his coaches to backup Bergin the last couple years. He plays more like a 3-4, true outside linebacker than a 4-3 guy, who’s stacked behind the defensive line. We could see him on more second- and third-and-long downs to bring some athleticism at the second level. Redshirt sophomore WILL Michael Jansey (6-foot-2, 210 pounds) may be the best pure tackler of the group. He’s very athletic and came in with lofty expectations two years ago. Though he has yet to register any stats, watching him on film, we see that he makes quick reads and plays downhill -- and fast. We mentioned that he’s a sound tackler, making good use of (throwing) his arms and driving through a ballcarrier with proper form. He’s also proven to be effective on green-dog blitzes, or attacks on the backfield when a back stays in to pass protect. Redshirt junior OLB Grayson Mann (6-foot, 225 pounds) has appeared as a rush end and an outside linebacker for the Wildcats, and his versatility makes him a useful weapon in O’Neil’s diverse defensive approaches. He’s appeared in 11 games in three years (five last year), contributing a pair of tackles. But, again, he could see more opportunities in O’Neil’s hybrid scheme. Graduate senior MIKE Troy Hudetz (6-foot-2, 221 pounds) comes back for a sixth year, after appearing in all nine games, making two tackles (one solo), and half a TFL last season. Hudetz has appeared in 22 games in his career and is a really likeable player who will likely draw a lot of respect from coaches and fans in his swan song. Others who are likely still in the developmental stages are redshirt first-year WILLs Xander Mueller (6-foot-3, 210 pounds) and Greyson Metz (6-foot-3, 216 pounds). Mueller is another in a tradition of Wildcat brothers to play for Fitzgerald (older brother Erik recently graduated). He shows good field awareness, and is quick to close on the ball. Once he fills out over the next couple of years, he could provide some quality depth. Metz came in as a preferred walkon last year from Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard West, passing on a scholarship offer to Iowa. He’s sharp and savvy, and gives the Cats some length and range on the outside. Yet another in the growing line of Wildcat ‘backer brothers is redshirt first-year SLB Owen Bergin (5-foot-10, 210 pounds), who, of course, is blood-tied to Chris (and former special teamer and DB, Joe) and came to NU as a preferred walkon from Country Day High School in Detroit. He does a good job of playing low-to-high, and downhill, without much wasted movement. Like his older brothers, he plays bigger than the stat sheet suggests.



The first-years

Mac Uihlein

As the first No. 1 player in Illinois that Fitzgerald has landed, Mac Uihlein (6-foot-1, 215 pounds) arrives with some people expecting him to compete for playing time right away. And while Fitzgerald has never started a true first-year at LB (Walker and Fisher were redshirts), Uihlein is a talent that may hustle his way into some work, though we expect him to see 2021 through a developmental lens and work with coach Jay Hooten and the strength staff to bulk his way into a firmer role in the near future. The tape on Uihlein shows that he can be very good at blitzing and getting into the backfield to create havoc, which is something the Wildcats have needed and we may see more of under O’Neil. Uihlein also moves downhill quickly and is an explosive tackler, which makes him prime for a spot very soon.

