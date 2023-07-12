With program legend Pat Fitzgerald fired after the results of a hazing investigation, Northwestern's search for an interim head coach has begun, and it will be far from easy to pick his immediate successor.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg reported that the team's assistants and support staff would be retained despite Fitzgerald's firing for failing to know of hazing within the program. Typically the interim job would go to an experienced assistant or coordinator within the program, but the investigation's results have made that process incredibly complex.

Let's break down why it is difficult to find someone to fill Fitz's shoes internally, and why it may be equally difficult to find someone externally.

Defensive coordinator David Braun has been appointed as the team's current day-to-day liaison and spokesperson, but pointedly not yet as its interim. Braun was a strong hire from a decorated tenure at North Dakota State, where he was named the FCS Coordinator of the Year in 2021 and won national titles in 2019 and 2021.

While many were enthusiastic about Braun's hire as a coordinator, his resume is very thin to take the head job at this level. This will be his first season as a coach in the FBS, let alone the Power Five.

Furthermore, Braun has never held a head coaching job in his 15-year career. He has a bright future in coaching, and has done an admirable job speaking to and leading the team over a turbulent past few days. But even if he appears to be the favored candidate within the program, it would be a big leap to hand him the head job. Is he ready to lead the program as head coach, even for the short-term?

The longest tenured coordinator, Mike Bajakian, has been at Northwestern since the 2020 season. After a 1-11 2022 season, he was nearly fired himself after a dismal offensive performance, and Fitzgerald admitted he spared Bajakian only because he didn't want to replace both coordinators at once.

Bajakian has nearly 30 years of coaching experience but has never been a head coach. Bajakian joined Braun in making emotional statements to the team at its meeting after Fitzgerald's firing, and players said that those messages connected with them. He deserves credit for supporting the players, but he may not be qualified to be the interim coach.