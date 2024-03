@WildcatReport

A lot of recruits pay lip service to academics in their decision process. Tommy Rupley backs it up with his actions.

The three-star 2025 defensive end from Belmont (Mass.) Belmont Hill has set three official visits for the first window so far, and the trio of schools on his itinerary demonstrate his emphasis on education in his decision process.

Rupley is going to Northwestern on May 10-12, Virginia on June 7-9 and Duke on June 14-16. All three are among the Top 25 academic institutions in the country according to U.S. News & World Report.

