Question: Who will lead Northwestern in tackles?

Latest in a series of stories looking at some of the questions facing Northwestern heading into the 2022 season.



Michael FItzpatrick

I expect transfer LB Wendell Davis Jr. to make a big impact in his first season in Evanston and lead NU in tackles. Linebacker was a weak spot for Northwestern in 2021 and Davis Jr. is a sizable upgrade in the middle of the Wildcat defense. Across his career at Pittsburgh, he had 44 tackles, 5 TFL and 2 sacks. Davis Jr. and Bryce Gallagher figure to get the majority of the snaps at linebacker for Northwestern in 2022, and Davis Jr. 's athleticism will allow him to flow across the field and make plays.



Matthew Shelton

Adetomiwa Adebawore will be the best player on the 2022 defense, but it is tricky to rack up tackles from defensive end. For my answer, I’ll cite the NCAA’s leading expert on tackling last season, Chris Bergin. There was one Northwestern defender’s improvement and talent over the 2022 season that Bergin lauded the most: Bryce Gallagher. It was a disappointing year for Northwestern’s defense to say the least, but Gallagher’s progression was a bright spot. He was the second-leading tackler for the Cats last year, and with Bergin gone, he’s a shoo-in for the top spot this season if he stays healthy. The Northwestern linebacking lineage is strong, and it is time for Gallagher to show what he can do leading the corps.



Louie Vaccher