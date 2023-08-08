Cam Porter was one of the bright spots of Northwestern's Big Ten West-winning 2020 campaign, when he was only a freshman. The running back depth chart was shuffled late in the year after a disappointing loss at Michigan State, and Porter made the most of his chance down the stretch.

He put up 301 yards and four touchdowns over the last three games alone, all on big stages: Illinois for the Land of Lincoln rivalry, Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game and Auburn in the Citrus Bowl. The workhorse ran for 142 yards against Illinois and lugged the rock 33 times against Auburn.

Porter's potential seemed limitless in 2021, when he returned as the team's projected starter as just a sophomore. The future seemed to be his.

Unfortunately, fate had other ideas. He suffered an ACL tear in fall camp that caused him to miss the entirety of the season. In his absence, Evan Hull flourished as the lead back, rushing for 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns.

Hull and Porter were projected to split time in 2022, but Hull's progression continued and he earned most of the snaps after the first few weeks. Porter, meanwhile, never regained his 2020 form and seemed hesitant, a half-step slower than he looked as a freshman.

That’s typical for a running back playing a year after a catastrophic knee injury. Oftentimes, it takes longer to recover mentally than it does physically.