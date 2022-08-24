Nebraska destroyed Northwestern 56-7 last season in one of the worst beatdowns of head coach Pat Fitzgerald's 16 years on the Wildcat sideline.

But just as this year's Wildcats are not the same team they were last year, neither are the Cornhuskers. In fact, even more so.

After finishing 3-9, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost cleaned house and brought in five new assistant coaches. He welcomed 33 new scholarship players. On offense, he's got a new offensive coordinator, a new quarterback, a couple of new running backs and three new wideouts.

So what will the newly configured Huskers look like, and what might we expect from them against Northwestern on Saturday in the season opener in Dublin, Ireland?

We went to Sean Callahan of HuskerOnline, 1110 KFAB Radio Omaha and KETV Channel 7 ABC-Omaha to get the inside scoop on the Big Red.

Here is our Q&A:



