@WildcatReport

The third time is the charm. That well-worn, old adage certainly rings true in Northwestern’s pursuit of Mike Wright.

The Wildcats recruited the quarterback out of high school in the Class of 2020. He took an official visit to Northwestern in December of 2019 but committed to Vanderbilt the following week.

The program showed a little bit of interest again at the end of the 2022 season, when Wright entered the transfer portal after three years with the Commodores. He ultimately chose Mississippi State in January of last year.

But this time, after Wright put his name in the portal for a second straight year, the Wildcats finally got their man. He committed to Northwestern on May 9.

Wright said that, at this point in his career, after four years of college football at two different schools, Northwestern was the perfect fit. He said his decision all came down to two things.

“First, will it help me position myself and give me the best chance to reach my ultimate goal of getting to the NFL? Then, I wanted to surround myself with really great people.

“Those were the two biggest things for me, and when I looked at it, there was no question that I needed to be here at Northwestern… Northwestern checked both boxes in a large way.”

Wright knows that Northwestern meets the great people requirement because of the visit he took on May 6-8. He spent a lot of time with players and coaches during his time on campus, especially wide receivers AJ Henning, Bryce Kirtz and Calvin Johnson II. They were all his hosts, and he said that they helped him make the decision an easy one.

Sure, the facility was impressive. But to Wright, who has seen a lot over the last four years, “a weight room is a weight room.” Plus, as he points out, “I’ve seen it all before,” recalling his official visit back in 2019.

A big difference in the Northwestern of four years ago and the Northwestern now is a completely new coaching staff. Head coach David Braun just completed his first year at NU, replacing 17-year head man Pat Fitzgerald. More significantly in Wright’s situation as a quarterback, offensive coordinator Zach Lujan arrived in January and is building his first offense for the Wildcats.

Much has already been written about Lujan favoring mobile, dual-threat quarterbacks. Wright, who has passed for 2,520 yards and run for 1,229 over 38 games in his college career, seems to be the ideal signal caller for his offense.

According to Wright, however, it’s less about how his skills fit into Lujan’s system and more about how his personality fits Lujan’s. In fact, Wright says that Lujan doesn’t really have a system. He’s got concepts for the running and passing games, sure, but what sets the coach apart is that he adjusts his offense based on his personnel. So he will tailor his playbook and play calls to Wright's strengths.

That, more than anything else, made Wright believe in the Wildcats’ new offensive boss.

“The one word I hope to be using a lot [this season] is creativity,” he said. “There’s no standard answer about what his system is. He adjusts to his players and the guys on the team. That speaks volumes about the type of coach he is… That’s what really sold it to me.”

Wright has only started 14 games over his four years – 11 at Vanderbilt, and then three last year at Mississippi State. His best year was in 2022, at Vandy, when he started six games and threw for 974 yards, with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions. He added a single-season, career-best 517 yards and five more touchdowns on the ground.

He also became the first starting quarterback for the Commodores in 40 years to beat Kentucky and Florida in the same season. The win over Kentucky snapped Vanderbilt's 26-game SEC losing streak.



