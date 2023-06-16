Three-star DL Troy Regovich commits to Northwestern
MORE: Northwestern's Class of 2024 l Three-star DL Troy Regovich 'super surprised', 'super excited' by NU offer
Defensive lineman Troy Regovich announced his commitment to Northwestern today, a little more than a week after earning an offer from new defensive line coach Christian Smith on June 8.
The 6-foot-5, 270-pounder projects to be able to play anywhere along the defensive line at the next level, one of the things that helped him stand out to Smith.
“He likes that I play with a high motor and don’t really hold back,” Regovich said. “Every time I step on that field, I am violent on the inside, not afraid to stick my head in a couple of facemasks.”
Regovich continues Northwestern's pipeline from powerhouse Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward, the school that produced four-star Michael Kilbane in Northwestern's Class of 2023.
Regovich carried 13 offers during his recruitment, and Northwestern beat out Kentucky and a litany of MAC schools to earn his commitment.
He is the third defensive lineman to commit to Smith in his inaugural class as defensive line coach, joining DT Dillan Johnson and DE Callen Campbell. Northwestern is locking down its future in the trenches so far in their Class of 2024, as seven of their ten commitments are linemen.
Northwestern's Class of 2024 ranks 40th in the nation and 10th in the Big Ten after Regovich's announcement.