Defensive lineman Troy Regovich announced his commitment to Northwestern today, a little more than a week after earning an offer from new defensive line coach Christian Smith on June 8.

The 6-foot-5, 270-pounder projects to be able to play anywhere along the defensive line at the next level, one of the things that helped him stand out to Smith.

“He likes that I play with a high motor and don’t really hold back,” Regovich said. “Every time I step on that field, I am violent on the inside, not afraid to stick my head in a couple of facemasks.”

Regovich continues Northwestern's pipeline from powerhouse Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward, the school that produced four-star Michael Kilbane in Northwestern's Class of 2023.