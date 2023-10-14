Everything you need to know about Ty Berry is on the stat sheet.

That's normally anathema for basketball players and coaches. But for Berry, it's true.

The 6-foot-2 guard shot a career low from three last season, 29.1% on five attempts a game, nearly 10 percentage points lower than the year before, when he knocked down 38.8% of his shots beyond the arc.

But the true measure of Berry is revealed further down the stat line, when you get beyond offensive numbers. When his shot wasn't falling, Berry responded by doubling his steals and his rebounds from the previous year. He reshaped his game on the fly to become an indispensable rebounder and defender, a key cog to the defensive scheme that carried Northwestern to the NCAA Tournament.

Now, with his senior season right around the corner, Berry and head coach Chris Collins think he can meld his ferocity on the glass and on defense with a returned efficacy beyond the arc to become one of the most dangerous players in the conference.

"If we can get Ty consistently back to the mid- to high-30 [percent range] from three, that's going to even add more to our ability to be successful on the wing," Collins said. "He's grown in those other areas so much.

"He's improved so much as a defender, he was sneaky good on the boards and he had some games that he won for us."

Berry's three-point percentage may have been down, but, as Collins pointed out, he carried the team almost single-handedly on some nights.

"I remember against Nebraska, he scored 20-something in the first half to help lead us to victory," Collins said. "I think more consistency from a shooting perspective is something we've talked about and I think you can expect to see that from him coming into this year."