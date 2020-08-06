WildcatReport - VOTE: Who was the best Northwestern guard over the last 25 years?

It's been 25 years since Northwestern's magical run to the Rose Bowl in 1995 revitalized the program. WildcatReport is celebrating that Silver Anniversary by finding out who's been the best player during that span at each position.

If offensive linemen are the unsung heroes of football, then guards are the most unsung of the unsung. More like no sung.

Most people know their team's center, who handles the ball on every play. The tackles are the rock stars of the line; left tackles, especially, get paid accordingly in the NFL.

But guards are the guys that do the dirty work inside, toiling in anonymity. They have to have the brute strength to wrestle with defensive tackles inside, and the nimbleness to pull and reach linebackers or defensive backs.

It's not an easy job, and very few people outside of the locker room recognize it.

Northwestern has had some good ones over the years, but chances are most fans don't know them. We're here to change that.

We've identified the best four guards at Northwestern over the last 25 years, and two of them were teammates on the greatest team of them all.

Read about the careers of each candidate below, then vote for your the best one on the WildcatReport Football Board. You'll find the link at the end of this story.



