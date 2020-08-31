WildcatReport - Best in 25 Years Series: Rice is Northwestern's top defensive tackle

It's been 25 years since Northwestern's magical run to the Rose Bowl in 1995. WildcatReport is celebrating that Silver Anniversary by finding out who's been the best player at each position since that legendary team revitalized Wildcat football.

When Matt Rice arrived in Evanston in 1993, he was a 240-pound linebacker from Middleton, Wis. It didn't take coaches very long to have him put a hand on the ground and move him forward to the defensive line.

It turned out to be one of the best moves for both parties. Rice turned into a havoc-wreaking force at defensive tackle, and the Wildcats wound up riding their defense to back-to-back Big Ten titles in 1995-96.

By the time Rice was finished, he was a two-time, second-team All-Big Ten selection who had racked up 42 tackles for loss, the third-most in Northwestern history.

Now, Rice can add the title of the best Northwestern defensive tackle over the last 25 years to his mantle.

Rice was named to 42.3% of the ballots from WildcatReport fans to take home the title. He beat out Luis Castillo (29.6%), Tyler Lancaster (19.7%), Barry Cofield (7%) and Corbin Bryant (1.4%).

Ironically, Rice was the only one of those standout DTs who never played a game in the NFL.