Cam Johnson's 'contagious' leadership spreads through wide receivers room

Sixth-year transfer wide receiver Cam Johnson leads Northwestern with 12 catches for 141 yards through three games.
Sixth-year transfer wide receiver Cam Johnson leads Northwestern with 12 catches for 141 yards through three games. (Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)
Matthew Shelton • WildcatReport
Managing Editor

Wide receiver Cam Johnson transferred to Northwestern for his sixth and final season of college football and has made an immediate impact.

Johnson has drawn on his experiences from Vanderbilt and Arizona State to become Northwestern's leader in catches and receiving yards through three games. The 6-foot, 205-pound wide out has established himself as one of quarterback Ben Bryant's favorite targets, alongside the versatile AJ Henning.

Interim head coach David Braun said Johnson's leadership has been invaluable for his position group and for the whole team.

"There's a level of confidence with Cam that's contagious," Braun said. "You don't hear him speak much, it's not outward or over the top. It's talking with his quarterback, talking with the wide receivers, encouraging guys and then letting his play [speak for itself]."

Read more about Johnson's leadership, his journey to Northwestern and his goals for the rest of this season in this WildcatReport premium story.

*****

*****

