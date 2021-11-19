Fearless Forecast: Purdue vs. Northwestern at Wrigley Field

Northwestern is hoping that a change in venue will prove to be a good luck charm on Saturday when it takes on Purdue at historic Wrigley Field. The Wildcats have lost two games at home and two on the road during their current four-game losing streak, so maybe playing a neutral-site game will snap them out of their funk. Of course, the last time the Wildcats played in the Chicago Cubs' national landmark ballpark didn't go so well. The confines were anything but friendly in 2010, when Illinois laid a 48-27 beatdown on them. Will languishing Northwestern (3-7, 1-6 Big Ten) rise to this special occasion in a special venue and upset the 11-point favorite Boilermakers (6-4, 4-3), or will the Wildcats' nightmare of a season continue with a fifth consecutive loss?

Here are our staff predictions:



Jared Thomas (2-6)

My take: I'm still holding out hope that the Cats will surprise me. For much more on how the Cats can beat the Boilers, see JT Keys: Northwestern vs. Purdue. Fearless forecast: Northwestern 24 Purdue 21 Confidence level: 4 (out of 10)



Michael Fitzpatrick (7-3)

My take: This game is fittingly at the home of the Cubs because it might take Northwestern’s offense 108 years to find the end zone. The Cats’ offense hasn’t done anything productive since September and that will continue at the Friendly Confines. Similar to how the Cubs traded away their championship core this summer and embarked on a rebuild, NU is struggling to replace program stalwarts on both sides of the ball. NU would need multiple defensive scores to stand a chance in this game. That’s a lot to ask of a unit who will have their hands full with David Bell. Purdue has a lot to play for and NU’s next meaningful game will be in 2022. This is a wasted season, and will continue as such. Fearless forecast: Purdue 27 Northwestern 6 Confidence level: 10



Matthew Shelton (7-3)

My take: Purdue is having the type of year that Northwestern aspired to, playing Big Ten opponents close and striking fear into the hearts of the elite with upset wins over Iowa and Michigan State. Even after a loss to Ohio State, the Boilermakers are chugging along with plenty of momentum heading into Wrigley on Saturday. Northwestern on the other hand, has struggled. The offensive struggles by Northwestern will continue despite getting a welcome respite from the elite defenses of Iowa and Wisconsin. The Wildcats will keep it close by keeping the Boilermakers and especially star receiver David Bell in front of them, but a familiar refrain will take over: the offense won't sustain drives, and the defense can't stay out there forever. Fearless forecast: Purdue 24, Northwestern 14 Confidence level: 10



Louie Vaccher (7-3)