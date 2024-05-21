Head coach David Braun was named permanent head coach after a resounding win at Wisconsin put the team on the brink of bowl eligibility just months after standing on the brink of disaster. It was the first of four straight wins that closed out the season and earned Braun the Big Ten Coach of the Year award. But, after the euphoria of that surprising season dissipated, one key question crept in: the results on the field have been outstanding, but can Braun recruit? The former defensive coordinator at North Dakota State cobbled together a Class of 2024 that featured 17 commits, 10 from October or later. The class ranked just 81st in the nation, and understandably so after a hazing scandal and the firing of head coach Pat Fitzgerald. But Braun answered any questions fans might have had on the May 10-12 official visit weekend. Within six days he secured five Class of 2025 commitments that doubled the size of his recruiting class and launched it 25 spots up the national rankings. These five players alone have 27 competing offers from Power Four programs. The 2024 class, 17 commits in all, had 19 in total. The Wildcats have always tended to work quicker than many programs, but it's still impressive that Braun was able to replicate that trend and become the 20th Power Four program to 10 commits. The only other programs in the Big Ten to reach that mark before Northwestern were Penn State, Ohio State, USC and Wisconsin. Let's break down the five players that added their names to Northwestern's projected Class of 2025, and how the Wildcats were able to reel them in.



OL Trey Boyd

Trey Boyd was the first player from the visit to announce his commitment, and the first commit in the Class of 2025 for new offensive line coach Bill O'Boyle. His predecessor, Kurt Anderson, parted ways with the program in January. While Anderson struggled to develop consistent success with his unit on the field, he was a renowned recruiter and brought in high-end prospects like NFL first-rounder Peter Skoronski and highly rated recruits like Josh Priebe and Caleb Tiernan, who both turned down Ohio State and Michigan to come to Evanston. Boyd isn't in that company yet, but he's a strong first step for O'Boyle and this class. He embodies O'Boyle's push towards a more flexible, athletic offensive line that can get off the ball and reach the second level rather than plod straight ahead. The 6-foot-5, 275-pounder was listed as an offensive lineman in his commitment post and could play guard or tackle at Northwestern. He committed to the Wildcats after an official visit to Arizona on May 3, and over outstanding offers from Purdue, Minnesota, Kansas and Kansas State.

CB Marquet Dorsey Jr

Northwestern's second commitment from the visit came from cornerback Marquet Dorsey Jr, formerly of New Jersey power Don Bosco Prep and now at DePaul Catholic. Dorsey has a massive frame for a cornerback at 6-foot-2, and massive potential. This was the first visit where young cornerbacks coach LaMarcus Hicks and veteran safeties coach Harlon Barnett got to showcase their skills, and it's no accident that three of the 10 current commits are defensive backs. Dorsey picked Northwestern over an extensive offer list featuring programs like Florida, Wisconsin, Penn State and Stanford. Many of his offers, including Northwestern's, came last spring, typical for high potential players at a power program like Don Bosco.

Dorsey committed on his first official visit, to Northwestern, but had taken unofficial visits to Penn State and West Virginia in the spring. As a high three-star with a 5.7 Rivals rating, Dorsey is tied with fellow commit Braden Blueitt as the highest-rated commit in the David Braun Era.

WR Braden Blueitt

The other crown jewel of the class so far is Braden Blueitt, a high three-star wide receiver from Colleyville (Tex.). The Wildcats were his first and last official visit, picking up a commitment over offers from Kansas State, Cal and Texas Tech. The Red Raiders had offered back in 2022, but the other purple Wildcats' recruitment of Blueitt was very active. Blueitt had visited K-State the month prior on April 9, but Braun notched a win on the trail over fellow NDSU coaching alum Chris Kleiman when Blueitt announced his commitment to Northwestern on May 14.

Blueitt is a key piece for this class and a true testament to wide receivers coach Armon Binns, who has drawn rave reviews from prospects. Binns has proven he can pitch Northwestern nationally and his four high school commitments since taking the job have come from Illinois, California, Texas and Georgia.

S Alijah Jones

Safety Alijah Jones is the fourth commit from the visit and the second safety in Northwestern's Class of 2025. Jones is another credit to Barnett's inaugural class. He committed to the Wildcats over offers from Boston College, Indiana, Michigan State and more. Despite joining the Northwestern staff after a storied career with the Spartans, Barnett's recruitment of Jones started when he got to Evanston. Jones hails from Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding. The Cavaliers play in the same division as Towson Loyola Blakefield, the alma mater of four-star defensive end Anto Saka in the Class of 2022. Jones said that Northwestern expects to take two safeties in this class: himself and Jonathan Stevens Jr., who committed on Jan. 28.

WR Dube Enongene