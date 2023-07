Incoming freshman OL Dylan Senda entered his name in the transfer portal on Thursday, becoming the fifth Northwestern player and fourth member of its Class of 2023 to do so since the firing of head coach Pat Fitzgerald on July 10.

Senda, a 6-foot-5, 305-pound offensive lineman from Dearborn (Mich.) Divine Child, was one of the crown jewels of Northwestern's recruiting class, and its first verbal commitment. He was the 11th-best player in Michigan and the sixth-best center by Rivals' rankings.

While he remained a three-star, he was one of offensive line coach Kurt Anderson's biggest coups and chose Northwestern over offers from Michigan and Michigan State.