Payton Stewart explains his decision to decommit from Northwestern
In the aftermath of Pat Fitzgerald's firing, four players have decommitted from Northwestern's Class of 2024.
One of them was one of their most prized commits, three-star offensive tackle Payton Stewart from Kelso, Wash.
Not surprisingly, Stewart said that Fitzgerald's firing on Monday is what led to his decision. That, plus the uncertainty of the future led him to decommit with a tweet the evening of July 11. He thanked Northwestern's staff for believing in him and announced that his recruitment had been reopened.
