QB Brendan Zurbrugg announced his decommitment from Northwestern and his commitment to Oklahoma in one fell swoop on Tuesday, knocking down another pillar of Northwestern's Class of 2024.

Zurbrugg was offered by Oklahoma on July 18, a week after Northwestern fired head coach Pat Fitzgerald, and committed to the Sooners on August 1. This is the third commitment of Zurbrugg's recruitment: he had previously decommitted from Syracuse to pledge to Northwestern on June 16.

He is the sixth player to decommit from Northwestern's recruiting class since Fitzgerald's firing on July 10 as the result of a hazing investigation.