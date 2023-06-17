New Northwestern defensive line commit Troy Regovich says he knew Northwestern was a special place when he showed up for his unofficial visit earlier this week.

By the end of his stay in Evanston, he was a Wildcat.

“It just felt super at home,” said the three-star prospect from Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward. “I knew I had to pull the trigger soon.”

So he did. Regovich announced his commitment on Twitter on Friday to become the 10th member of the Wildcats’ Class of 2024, and its third defensive lineman.

