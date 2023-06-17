News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Quickly arranged visit sealed the deal for new commit Troy Regovich

Troy Regovich will join former St. Edward teammate Michael Kilbane in Evanston.
Troy Regovich will join former St. Edward teammate Michael Kilbane in Evanston. (@regovic_troy)
Kennedy Choo
WildcatReport Writer

New Northwestern defensive line commit Troy Regovich says he knew Northwestern was a special place when he showed up for his unofficial visit earlier this week.

By the end of his stay in Evanston, he was a Wildcat.

“It just felt super at home,” said the three-star prospect from Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward. “I knew I had to pull the trigger soon.”

So he did. Regovich announced his commitment on Twitter on Friday to become the 10th member of the Wildcats’ Class of 2024, and its third defensive lineman.

Get to know Northwestern’s newest Wildcat in this WildcatReport premium feature.

****

MORE: Northwestern's Class of 2024 l Three-star DL Troy Regovich commits to Northwestern l Three-star DL Troy Regovich 'super surprised', 'super excited' by NU offer

****

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}